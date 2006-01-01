Advertisement
Jannik Sinner hires Novak Djokovic's ex-fitness coach after doping test row

Sinner recently won the US Open title
Sinner recently won the US Open titleČTK / imago sportfotodienst / R4924_italyphotopress / Profimedia
Jannik Sinner (23) has hired Novak Djokovic's (37) former fitness coach Marco Panichi in the wake of the world number one being cleared despite testing positive twice for a banned substance.

"Welcome to the team," Sinner wrote on social media on Monday alongside a photo of himself with fellow Italian Panichi and newly-recruited physiotherapist Ulises Badio.

The pair replace Umberto Ferrara and Giacomo Naldi respectively who Sinner parted ways with before his US Open triumph, after the two positive doping tests in March.

Sinner had explained that the slight traces of clostebol had originated from a spray used by a member of his staff to treat a cut finger.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) accepted the explanation leading to a furious backlash from players including Australian Nick Kyrgios.

Panichi notably worked with compatriot Fabio Fognini, German Angelique Kerber and China's Li Na, before being part of Djokovic's team from 2019 to earlier this year.

Mentions
TennisNovak DjokovicJannik Sinner
