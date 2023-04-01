Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Gymnastics
  3. Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp
Japan's Hashimoto wins second all-around world title after stunning display in Antwerp
Hashimoto celebrates victory
Hashimoto celebrates victory
Reuters
Japanese Olympic champion Daiki Hashimoto (22) claimed a second all-around men's title with a 86.132 total score on Thursday at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp.

Hashimoto showed great control on the parallel bars to take the lead after a slow start on the floor. He secured the gold on the final rotation with a score of 14.500 on the horizontal bar, the same exercise on which he locked up Japan's men's team gold on Tuesday.

Ukraine's Illia Kovtun capitalised on his performance on the parallel bars and took second place with 84.998, highlighted by a solid floor routine.

Medal ceremony
Reuters

World debutant Kenta Chiba, 27, fell one short of the podium after a fall on the horizontal bar before repeating the exercise with a score of 12.633 for a total of 83.464, giving bronze to American Frederick Richard.

Richard (19), who excelled on vault and parallel bars, also fell on the horizontal bar but took a surprising third place with 84.332 points.

The women's individual all-around final takes place on Friday.

Mentions
GymnasticsHashimoto Daiki
Related Articles
Brilliant Simone Biles in control at US Championships as she eyes eighth title
Biles quashes comeback doubts in Chicago victory, appears set for third Olympic bid
Simone Biles captures US Classic in return to gymnastics competition
Gymnastics
Gymnast Simone Biles to compete at U.S. Classic after two-year hiatus
British women win historic European team gold in Turkey
Olympic champion Lee targets Paris 2024 despite kidney issue
Gymnastics watchdog sets new safeguarding standards with eye on Olympics
Britain's Whitlock to return to major championships at Europeans
Russia's gymnastics and wrestling federations invited to Asian Games
Most Read
Bukayo Saka injury in Lens defeat 'a worry' for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta
Champions League Team of the Week: Bellingham continues his stunning form for Real Madrid
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Klopp makes Liverpool Thiago demand and Tite to Al Hilal?
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski sidelined with sprained ankle

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings