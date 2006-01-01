Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Japan's Hideki Matsuyama takes early lead with Xander Schauffele close

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama takes early lead with Xander Schauffele close

Matsuyama got off to a flying start
Matsuyama got off to a flying startReuters
Japan's Hideki Matsuyama grabbed an early lead in the men's Olympic golf tournament as he looked to outdo his fourth place finish in Tokyo, while French pair Victor Perez and Matthieu Pavon were roared on by the crowd in sunshine south of Paris.

Matsuyama, who missed out on bronze on home soil three years ago in a seven-way playoff, posted a eight under par bogey-free round of 63.

That put the top-ranked Asian player three strokes ahead of the next best clubhouse score so far of five under for Chile's Joaquin Niemann, Argentina's Emiliano Grillo and South Korea's Tom Kim.

Out on the course, however, defending Olympic champion Xander Schauffele of the United States was closing in on the lead at seven under after 14 holes, suggesting he had brought to Paris the form that helped him claim two major titles since May.

US world number one Scottie Scheffler was within touch at four under after completing his first round, which he played alongside Ireland’s world number three Rory McIlroy, who was at three under.

The 60 contenders will all play four rounds at Le Golf National in a stroke play format, with the medallists taking the fewest number of shots to complete the 72 holes.

The skies cleared following an overnight downpour, though stormy conditions are forecast to return later in the day, which could interrupt play.

France's Victor Perez hit the opening tee-shot at 9 am (0700 GMT) to huge applause. He reached the clubhouse at one under, while fellow Frenchman Matthieu Pavon was at one over after 13 holes.

"I was surprised there were a lot of people out here. Victor was in front of me and you could tell how they were cheering for him. It was pretty cool for the first day," Niemann told reporters after his round.

The Paris tournament extends golf's short history at the Games, with the sport having returned to the fold in Rio in 2016 after a century-long absence.

The event organisers are hoping to build on Le Golf National's successful hosting of the Ryder Cup in 2018.

Several players noted during practice this week that the rough appeared less arduous than in 2018, though some players fell foul of obstacles including the water along the first fairway and bunkers by the green on the short second hole.

Mentions
GolfMatsuyama HidekiSchauffele XanderPavon MatthieuPerez VictorNiemann JoaquinGrillo EmilianoKim TomScheffler ScottieMcIlroy RoryOlympic Games
Related Articles
Scottie Scheffler heads star-studded US quartet for Olympic Games
Shane Lowry leans on experience as Scottie Scheffler eyes British Open charge
DeChambeau 'frustrated' not to be part of Team USA at Paris Olympics
Show more
Golf
American Keegan Bradley named assistant captain for Presidents Cup
Fleetwood hoping to replicate Ryder Cup heroics at Paris Olympics
Rory McIlroy eyeing 'probably biggest' win in 10 years at Olympics
Schauffele says claiming Olympic gold 'very different' to winning major
Golf giant Scheffler feels small in Louvre as he soaks up atmosphere
Coughlin wins Canadian Women's Open to claim first LPGA title
Lauren Coughlin clings to one-stroke lead at LPGA Canadian Women's Open
Coughlin grabs one-stroke lead at LPGA Canadian Women's Open
American Jacob Bridgeman fires 63 to grab US PGA 3M Open lead
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Biles goes in all-around final before Marchand hunts for fourth gold
Transfer News LIVE: Arsenal nearing deal for Merino, Wan-Bissaka wants West Ham move
Paris Olympics LIVE: Golden night for historic Marchand, Ledecky wins eighth title
Iga Swiatek stunned in semi-finals of Olympics by China's history-making Zheng Qinwen

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings