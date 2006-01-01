Jay Monahan says Rory McIlroy break 'exactly' what he should do

McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014
McIlroy hasn't won a major since 2014Reuters
Rory McIlroy (35) may be one of golf's biggest draws but he is doing the right thing by taking some time away from the game following his stunning collapse at the U.S. Open, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan said on Wednesday.

McIlroy threw away a chance to end a decade-long search for his fifth major with three bogeys in his final four holes at the U.S. Open and a day later said he needed time away to process everything that had happened.

Monahan, speaking to reporters at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut ahead of this week's Travelers Championship - a PGA Tour Signature Event featuring a loaded and limited field - said he has texted with McIlroy since Sunday's wild finish to the U.S. Open and respects his decision.

"Sometimes you just need to focus on what you need," said Monahan. "And that's what he's doing and that's exactly what he should be doing because that's what he thinks is the right path."

McIlroy began the day three shots back of 54-hole leader Bryson DeChambeau but put himself in prime position and had a two-shot lead with five holes to play, a stretch where he made three bogeys, including two where he missed putts from inside of four feet.

The Northern Irishman left the site of the U.S. Open without speaking to media but a day later announced his decision to take a break from golf and get himself ready for his title defence at the July 11-14 Scottish Open.

Despite the absence of world number two McIlroy this week, Monahan is excited at the players in Cromwell and expects an exciting week given a field that includes a slew of big names, including Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

"We're at a Signature Event, you look at the quality of the field that we have this week, we're going to have a great Travelers Championship and looking forward to getting Rory back in Scotland," said Monahan.

