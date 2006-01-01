Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul lead American charge into US Open second round

Jessica Pegula and Tommy Paul lead American charge into US Open second round

Pegula eased through to the second round
Pegula eased through to the second roundRobert Deutsch / USA TODAY Sports
Tommy Paul (27) and Jessica Pegula (30) led the American charge into the US Open second round as they closed out the action on New York's showcourts on Tuesday, while defeats for Danielle Collins (30) and Shelby Rogers (31) left them waving goodbye to Grand Slam tennis.

Paul beat Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, 5-7, 6-2, the 14th seed fending off 11 of 13 break points in front of the diehard fans who stayed late into the night under the lights at Louis Armstrong Stadium.

Paul, who struggled in the run-up to New York with early exits from Cincinnati and Toronto, looked to have it all wrapped up until he dropped serve in the eighth game of the third set.

He roared back in the fourth set, however, winning the first two games and breaking Sonego again in the fifth. He will next play Australian Max Purcell.

"Better than I thought it was going to be. I came out and I actually played some pretty comfortable tennis," said Paul, who thanked the fans for sticking around until well past 1 a.m. to cheer him on.

"The fact that you guys are here is insane. I'm tired myself."

Sixth seed Pegula knocked out compatriot Rogers 6-4, 6-3 in the last match of the night on Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was also the last match of Rogers' Grand Slam singles career, though she is set to play in the doubles.

"I expected to feel a lot of emotions but the main one, I think, is just gratitude," said Rogers.

Collins, who will also play doubles, has enjoyed a storybook final season and said she was at peace with her decision to step away from the game.

The 11th seed dominated the first set against unseeded compatriot Caroline Dolehide before her game crumbled in the second and she went on to lose 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 Australian Open winner, eliminated Britain's former champion Emma Raducanu 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on the Grandstand and she will play Pegula next.

Sebastian Korda cruised past France's Corentin Moutet 7-6(3), 6-1, 6-0 and will meet Czech Tomas Machac in the next round.

Mentions
TennisTommy PaulJessica PegulaShelby RogersDanielle CollinsCaroline DolehideSofia KeninSebastian KordaUS Open (Tennis)
Related Articles
Three headline matches to watch on Wednesday at the US Open
Jannik Sinner thanks fans for continued support amid doping furore
Proud Dan Evans outlasts Karen Khachanov in longest ever US Open match
Show more
Tennis
Danielle Collins grateful for tennis career but ready for next chapter
Carlos Alcaraz given a scare by qualifier before reaching US Open second round
Sinner overcomes slow start to reach US Open second round amid doping cloud
Tsitsipas suffers shock first round exit at US Open as Kokkinakis steps up
Swiatek survives error-filled start to reach US Open second round in straight sets
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz & Paolini battle through overnight, Kenin defeats Raducanu
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea in talks for Osimhen, Leicester close in on El Khannouss
Australian teen may miss out on big US Open payday due to NCAA rules
Uruguayan defender Juan Izquierdo dies after collapsing during match
Super sub Olmo scores winning goal on Barcelona debut against Rayo Vallecano

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings