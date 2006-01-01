Advertisement
Jordan Spieth focused on rest and rehab after undergoing wrist surgery

Spieth endured a winless 2024 seasonMike Mulholland / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP
Jordan Spieth (31) underwent successful surgery to repair a left wrist injury this past week, he announced over social media on Saturday.

Spieth initially injured his wrist in 2023. He last competed in the FedEx St. Jude Classic at TPC Southwind in Memphis on August 15th-18th.

"I had a procedure on my left wrist last week, as I had mentioned was the plan," Spieth wrote on Twitter. "The operation went smoothly and I'm grateful for the exceptional medical team and support of (his wife) Annie and my family.

"Focused on rest and rehab, and I look forward to returning to golf healthy and prepared for 2025!"

Spieth has three major wins and 13 overall victories on the PGA Tour, but none since the RBC Heritage in April 2022.

He began the 2024 season with a third-place showing at The Sentry and tied for sixth at the WM Phoenix Open, but he had only one more top-10 the rest of the year while missing seven cuts.

