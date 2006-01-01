Joshua insists boxing career 'far from over' after Dubois defeat

Joshua was aiming to become a three-time world champion by claiming the IBF world heavyweight title on Saturday but was knocked out in the fifth round in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000.
The 34-year-old was floored four times by Dubois and many people called for Joshua to retire afterwards.
But the British former Olympic champion released a video on X on Monday saying his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.
Joshua said he was determined to take the positives from the situation despite his mauling - the fourth defeat of a 32-fight career.
"What a rollercoaster journey, but do you know what the problem is? It is far from over yet," he said.
"We've done it once, we've done it twice, doing it a third time hasn't been easy but I believe it is something I can achieve. It's about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has to come from here (heart) more than anything.
"It's only been a day but I know when I sit back I know I've got a lot of this (heart), thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me.
"Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down in here I know we have a lot more to bring to this game."