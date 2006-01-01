Joshua insists boxing career 'far from over' after Dubois defeat

Anthony Joshua was knocked to the ground by Daniel Dubois during their heavyweight IBF world title fight at Wembley Stadium

Anthony Joshua (34) insists his career is "far from over" following his devastating knockout defeat to Daniel Dubois (27) at Wembley, which raised doubts about his future in boxing.

Joshua was aiming to become a three-time world champion by claiming the IBF world heavyweight title on Saturday but was knocked out in the fifth round in front of a record-breaking official attendance of more than 98,000.

The 34-year-old was floored four times by Dubois and many people called for Joshua to retire afterwards.

But the British former Olympic champion released a video on X on Monday saying his journey in boxing is not over yet, with a potential rematch with Dubois as well as another all-British clash with Tyson Fury options in the future.

Joshua said he was determined to take the positives from the situation despite his mauling - the fourth defeat of a 32-fight career.

"What a rollercoaster journey, but do you know what the problem is? It is far from over yet," he said.

"We've done it once, we've done it twice, doing it a third time hasn't been easy but I believe it is something I can achieve. It's about making the right steps forward, working hard, improving and it has to come from here (heart) more than anything.

"It's only been a day but I know when I sit back I know I've got a lot of this (heart), thanks for your support, thanks for being on this rollercoaster journey with me.

"Keep your seatbelts tight because deep down in here I know we have a lot more to bring to this game."