Jude Bellingham and Lewis Dunk out of England's European qualifiers matches

Bellingham is key for England
Bellingham is key for England
Reuters
Neither Jude Bellingham (19) nor Lewis Dunk (31) will be fit for England's upcoming European qualifiers due to injuries, the national team confirmed on Sunday.

Bellingham, destined for Real Madrid, was sidelined due to a knee injury for Borussia Dortmund's season finale, where they settled for a 2-2 draw against Mainz, dashing their hopes of securing the Bundesliga title. The midfielder will continue his rehabilitation at the national football centre.

Dunk was included by manager Gareth Southgate in his squad of 25 players for the upcoming qualifiers in Malta on June 16 and against North Macedonia at Old Trafford in Manchester on June 19.

However, the Brighton defender withdrew from the squad due to an ongoing injury issue that has affected his match fitness.

