Karim Benzema coy on his Real Madrid future - 'At the moment I'm in Madrid'

Karim Benzema coy on his Real Madrid future - 'At the moment I'm in Madrid'
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema poses with the Marca Legend award
Reuters
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema (35) was reluctant to talk about his future on Thursday, fuelling speculation he could move to Saudi Arabia in the close season following 14 trophy-laden years.

After the striker was awarded the Marca Legend prize at a ceremony organised by the Spanish sports publication, the Frenchman was asked if he was staying at Real Madrid.

"Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session... so at the moment I'm in Madrid," Benzema said.

The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: "Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the internet."

The Ballon d'Or winner looked set to stay in Madrid for another year after a season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France's World Cup squad in Qatar.

However, according to widespread media reports Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than 100 million euros by Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad.

His former Real team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros, with Al-Nassr in December.

Mentions
FootballReal MadridBenzema KarimAl Ittihad FCTransfer News
