LaLiga early roundup: Osasuna secure European football as Real Sociedad cement fourth spot

Osasuna earned their spot in next season's Europa Conference League with a 2-1 win over Girona, which knocked the Catalan side out of the running for LaLiga's final continental spot. Elsewhere, Real Sociedad secured fourth with a 2-1 victory over Sevilla and Mallorca saw off Rayo Vallecano 3-0 to to end their season on a high note.

Mallorca extended their unbeaten home run in LaLiga to seven matches, but ultimately missed out on a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League next season, despite seeing out a 3-0 victory over Rayo Vallecano at the Son Moix Stadium.

Despite being on the receiving end of a 3-0 scoreline against 2022/23 champions Barcelona at the Camp Nou last weekend, Mallorca came into the final day of the season still with a chance of toppling Osasuna in the final European qualification berth.

However, to nail down their first taste of continental action in almost two decades, Javier Aguirre’s side knew that they had to capitalise on every possible opportunity, and hope other results would fall in their favour.

However, they disappointingly failed to convert their first sight on goal, as Dani Rodriguez scooped Manu Morlanes’ exquisitely-lofted defence-splitting pass over the bar from close range. Meanwhile, despite also having a seventh-place finish in their sights, Rayo struggled to impose an immediate threat to Mallorca goalkeeper Leo Román on his first league appearance of the season.

In fact, the closest Los Franjirojos came to breaking the deadlock before the break was Oscar Valentin curling his effort off target.

In stark contrast to the opening 45 minutes, Mallorca seized their first sight on goal in the second half with both hands, as top-scorer Vedat Muriqi clinically slotted Rodriguez’s perfectly-timed delivery across the face of the goal past Stole Dimitrievski for his 15th goal of the season.

Determined to extend their slender advantage further, Los Piratas came close to doing so as the game entered the final 20 minutes, as Abdul Mumin was instinctively in the right place at the right time to prevent Pablo Maffeo’s header from ending up in the back of the net.

But, soon after they doubled their lead in the 71st minute, with Lee Kang-In the creator and Jose Copete applying the finishing touch.

Substitute Angel Rodriguez added a third in the last minute of added-on time with a clinical one-on-one finish, to wrap up a victory that represents the completion of a league double for Mallorca over Rayo, and while neither side qualified for Europe in the end, Los Piratas will feel that their final haul of treasure holds far more value going into next season, with a ninth-place finish that marks their best in LaLiga for 11 years.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Jose Manuel Copete (Mallorca)

Osasuna ended the 2022/23 LaLiga season in style, clinching a third straight win at home and securing a spot in the UEFA Europa Conference League berth following a 2-1 victory over Girona at Estadio El Sadar.

Osasuna and Girona each entered Sunday’s season finale with a chance of securing a spot in the Conference League. The visitors enjoyed a strong start and monopolised the possession in the early stages, but the home side improved as the half wore on and created the first clear chance in the 20th minute via Ante Budimir, but his effort from the edge of the box went sailing over the bar.

Girona responded a few minutes later when Rodrigo Riquelme unleashed a thunderous effort that forced Aitor Fernández to make an impressive save.

Budimir knocked on Girona’s door again in the 39th minute, but Paulo Gazzaniga denied his header from very close range, and the Argentina goalkeeper was magnificent when Abde Ezzalzouli tried his luck from the edge of the box, although the Blanquivermells responded when Viktor Tsygankov and Bernardo came close to scoring in stoppage time. Despite the flurry of chances in the final minutes, the opening 45 minutes ended with an intense stalemate.

The Navarra-based outfit changed their approach for the second half, and pushing further up the pitch paid instant dividends, with Osasuna finding the back of the net twice in three minutes, each time through Budimir.

The Croatian striker opened the scoring in the 52nd minute with a tap-in from close range following a set-up from Kike Barja, and he doubled his tally through a close-range header after a cross from Jon Moncayola. Michel’s side responded with two quickfire changes, sending on four substitutes during a six-minute span.

Girona’s approach worked and another substitute, Reinier Jesus, pulled one back in the 75th minute with a towering header after a pinpoint cross from Tsygankov.

The visitors charged forward, knowing they needed to score at least two goals in the final 15 minutes, but Osasuna defended well to protect their lead to the final whistle.

The three points, coupled with Athletic Bilbao’s 1-1 draw against Real Madrid, allows Osasuna to clinch a European spot after ending the league campaign in seventh place. Meanwhile, Girona miss out on Europe but can be reasonably satisfied with a mid-table finish and 49 points.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Ante Budimir (Osasuna)

Real Sociedad finished their LaLiga campaign off on a high with a 2-1 win over Sevilla. In turn, La Real are now unbeaten in 10 games at home, and after finishing in fourth place, they will be playing UEFA Champions League football next season.

Sevilla would have been forgiven for starting slowly following their UEFA Europa League triumph in midweek, and Sociedad took advantage, applying early pressure and attacking with intent.

Alexander Sorloth had a great opportunity to open the scoring inside 10 minutes, but following a scramble in the box, the Norwegian blasted over from just a few yards out.

Sociedad continued to apply all of the pressure though, and it finally paid dividends when Ander Barrenetxea won the ball inside Sevilla’s box before squaring it to the onrushing Brais Mendez at the edge of the box.

Without a second thought, the Basque winger smashed home his maiden league goal of 2022/23 with an emphatic first-time finish.

Sevilla never really recovered after falling behind, and could consider themselves fortunate to only go in 1-0 down at the break. Yet, the early second half minutes were a complete contrast to the first, as Jose Luis Mendilibar’s side came out flying and almost equalised through Oliver Torres but his volley cannoned off the post.

The visitors also had several further chances on goal, but Alex Remiro made great saves on every occasion, keeping his side’s slender lead intact.

But a killer blow was always Sociedad’s intent in lieu of shutting up shop, and Mohamed-Ali Cho was introduced with 20 minutes remaining. Aided by fresh legs, he scored within seconds of entering the fray with a clinical first-time finish.

Not deterred even if his teammates were, Erik Lamela pulled a goal back minutes later after showing great composure controlling the ball in the box and slotting past Remiro.

However, despite pulling a goal back, Sevilla were unable to draw level in the dying minutes, and Sociedad held on to secure a 21st victory in LaLiga this season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Brais Mendez (Real Sociedad)

