Stubborn Las Palmas frustrate Real Madrid galaticos in draw despite Vinicius penalty

Real Madrid were forced to come from behind to salvage a point against a spirited Las Palmas, who fully deserved their 1-1 draw with the LaLiga champions after taking an early lead through Alberto Moleiro.

Yet to score a league goal since his blockbuster free transfer to La Liga this summer, the pressure was beginning to mount on Oli McBurnie, but he showed his worth as a creative force for Las Palmas inside five minutes.

Sprinting to meet an optimistic through ball, the Scotsman turned back and laid off Moleiro, who shifted it past Aurelien Tchouameni and slotted into the bottom corner, stunning the reigning champions. Not wishing to let their almost year-long unbeaten league run vanish easily, the visitors desperately surged forward, and came close as Federico Valverde’s free-kick was denied by an instinctive Jasper Cillessen stop.

Still, Los Amarillos remained spirited, and they too had their fair share of forward forays. Particularly impressive in defence was Marvin Park, who was deemed surplus to requirements by Los Blancos after failing to break into the first team, and had Vinícius Júnior under wraps throughout the first half.

Another fantastic save from former Barcelona keeper Cillessen kept a powerful Antonio Rüdiger drive out before the break, spelling an end to a half in which Kylian Mbappé and co had simply failed to make it work in the final third.

Las Palmas - Real Madrid match stats Opta by StatsPerform

Carlo Ancelotti introduced Rodrygo to the forward ranks in an attempt to rectify that, and the shots began to rain down on Cillessen’s goal.

The Netherlands international was unfazed by efforts from the substitute and Mbappe, but he was powerless to deny Vinícius, who dispatched coolly from the spot after Alex Suárez’s handball. Facing a familiar situation to last time Los Blancos visited Gran Canaria – when Vinícius netted a similarly timed equaliser to catalyse a Real Madrid win – Las Palmas were unwilling to lie down, and Mika Mármol was soon thwarted by Thibaut Courtois.

Tentative efforts came and went for the away side, while Las Palmas had a thunderous Javi Muñoz strike ruled out for offside. Time ran out for both, but a first point against Real Madrid since 2017 will be of encouragement to Luis Carrión as he looks to break a 17-game winless league streak and steer his side away from relegation danger.

The visitors, meanwhile, see their own unbeaten run extended to 35 matches, although they will have to improve in all areas of the pitch if they are to top LaLiga for a second season running.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marvin Park (Las Palmas)

