Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Cricket
  3. Latham and Williamson help New Zealand respond strongly to Sri Lanka

Latham and Williamson help New Zealand respond strongly to Sri Lanka

Tom Blundell plays a shot during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket Stadium
Tom Blundell plays a shot during the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand at the Galle International Cricket StadiumIdrees Mohammed / AFP
Tom Latham (32) and Kane Williamson (34) led New Zealand's fightback with sparkling half-centuries as the Black Caps reached 255-4 on the rain-hit second day of their opening Test against Sri Lanka in Galle to trail by 50 runs on Thursday.

Latham excelled in good batting conditions after rain wiped out most of the morning session to score 70 off 111 balls, while Williamson took charge as the day wore on to make 55 off 104 balls and lay a solid platform.

Rachin Ravindra fell for a brisk 39 as Sri Lanka landed late blows to ease some of the pressure but Daryl Mitchell guided New Zealand to stumps making a solid 41 not out with Tom Blundell offering ample support on 18 not out.

Resuming on 302-7 after a battling 114 by Kamindu Mendis a day earlier, Sri Lanka lost momentum early in the morning as Ajaz Patel removed Prabath Jayasuriya for a duck before the first of two rain delays.

The hosts would add only three more runs to their overnight total as New Zealand pace bowler William O'Rourke returned after the interruption to take the final two wickets and finish with figures of 5-55.

Sri Lanka struggled to contain the flow of runs in sunny conditions after lunch as Latham cruised to his 29th Test half-century after Devon Conway was dismissed lbw by Ramesh Mendis against the run of play.

Latham departed at the stroke of tea just as New Zealand looked to build on their strong foundation, as the left-hander made a rare mistake while sweeping and was superbly caught by substitute Sadeera Samarawickrama off Jayasuriya.

Williamson shrugged off the end of their 73-run stand and forged another fine partnership with Ravindra en route to his own fifty but the former skipper top-edged a delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva to wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis.

Skipper De Silva struck again in his next over, bowling Ravindra after the batsman misjudged the line of the ball, to drag his team back into the match with the score at 196-4 but Sri Lanka were unable to make any more inroads.

Follow the Test match here.

Mentions
CricketTom LathamKane WilliamsonRachin RavindraPrabath JayasuriyaSri LankaNew Zealand
Related Articles
Kamindu Mendis hundred steers Sri Lanka to 302-7 against New Zealand
Afghanistan's 'home' test against New Zealand abandoned without a ball bowled
Stokes returns as England Test captain for tour of Pakistan, Carse called up
Show more
Cricket
Ashwin and Jadeja's epic rearguard helps India overcome brilliant Bangladesh start
Australia ban former Sri Lanka Test cricketer Dulip Samaraweera for 20 years
Essex fined 100,000 pounds over racism at club between 2001 to 2010
Punjab Kings appoint Ponting as head coach ahead of 2025 IPL season
Rain washes out final England and Australia T20 with series drawn
Liam Livingstone levels T20 series for England against Australia
Editors' Picks: Crucial North London derby and Formula One take centre stage
Most Read
Gauff and Gilbert part company as coach looks ahead to 'next chapter'
Why Pep Lijnders’ new-look Salzburg team will be one to watch in Champions League
Roma appoint Ivan Juric as new manager after sacking Danielle De Rossi
Football Tracker: Leverkusen and Benfica in early Champions League action

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings