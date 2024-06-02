Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41.

The rugby league great was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, and spent the following nearly five years campaigning for a cure while raising money for various charities associated with the disease.

Leeds Rhinos announced on their website: "It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.

"Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

"He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield’s Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week.

"Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club as part of their golden generation.

"A hard working and dedicated player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks."

