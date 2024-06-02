Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Rugby League
  3. Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow dies aged 41 after battle with motor neurone disease

Leeds said Burrow "inspired the entire country"
Leeds said Burrow "inspired the entire country"AFP
Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has died at the age of 41.

The rugby league great was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December 2019, and spent the following nearly five years campaigning for a cure while raising money for various charities associated with the disease.

Leeds Rhinos announced on their website: "It is with deep sadness that the club can confirm that former player Rob Burrow CBE has passed away, aged 41.

"Rob inspired the entire country with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) since his diagnosis in December 2019.

"He passed away peacefully at Pinderfield’s Hospital near his home surrounded by his loving family after becoming ill earlier this week. 

"Burrow played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club as part of their golden generation.

"A hard working and dedicated player, his fearless performances made him one of the most respected players in the Rhinos ranks."

More to follow...

Mentions
Rugby LeagueBurrow RobLeeds Rhinos
Rugby League
Wallabies winger Nawaqanitawase to defect to NRL from 2025
Rugby League World Cup moved to 2026 and southern hemisphere after France's withdrawal
New Zealand keen to host World Cup with Australia after France pull-out
France withdraws as host of 2025 Rugby League World Cup due to finances
Rampaging bull disrupts Super League match at Catalans Dragons
'Marvel' coach Bennett hailed ahead of 900th match
More than 150 ex-football, rugby union and league players join concussion lawsuit
Jarryd Hayne found guilty of sexual assault at third trial
Major coup for Australia as league prodigy Suaalii signs from October 2024
Most Read
Carvajal and Vinicius guide Real Madrid past Dortmund to win Champions League
Star man Kylian Mbappe the next prize for kings of Europe Real Madrid
Toni Kroos celebrates Real Madrid farewell with sixth Champions League win
Relentless Real Madrid clinch record-extending 15th Champions League crown

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings