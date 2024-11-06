Livesport acquires BeSoccer, adding millions of users to Flashscore's 100million

In a landmark move that underscores its commitment to expanding its reach in the sports tech industry, Czech company Livesport has successfully acquired a 100% share in BeSoccer, a prominent provider of football live scores, statistics, and news in Spain.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant step forward for Livesport, as BeSoccer joins its esteemed portfolio, which already includes Flashscore, renowned as the world's foremost provider of instant sports information. With this integration, Livesport's user base will surge by an impressive 25 million monthly users, reinforcing its commitment to delivering unparalleled real-time sports data to fans around the globe.

The acquisition of such a big player in the business not only enhances Livesport's offerings but also solidifies its stature as the global leader in real-time live scores, statistics, and instant sports news.

As the company continues to cater to sports enthusiasts worldwide, this expansion promises to provide enriched services that further engage and inform its audience. The addition of BeSoccer's features will enable the company to deliver even more comprehensive football coverage, expanding the experience for fans who rely on timely and accurate information.

Martin Hájek, chairman of the board at Livesport, emphasised the significance of this acquisition, stating: "BeSoccer's acquisition will significantly strengthen our position in Spanish and French-speaking countries, where BeSoccer holds a strong user base.

"Their product and its territorial reach complements Flashscore perfectly, especially in football, our leading sport among the 30+ we cover." His vision for the company's future reflects a dedication to continuous improvement and adaptation in an ever-evolving sports landscape.

"This acquisition is the largest in the history of our company, reflecting our aspiration to remain at the forefront of the industry," he added. "The BeSoccer platform will help us increase our reach to accomplish our mission: to spread all the important sports information as it happens."

Manu Heredia, left, and Patrik Dzurenda, right, at the BeSoccer offices Livesport

The acquisition encompasses three vital business entities: BeSoccer, BeSoccer Pro, and Resultados de Fútbol, each of which brings distinct advantages and specialised knowledge to Livesport's already diverse portfolio. In addition to 25 million monthly users, BeSoccer has over 100 million downloads and is the most popular football-only live score app in the world.

Manu Heredia, the current majority owner of BeSoccer, will continue to play a pivotal role in driving the company's growth and development, now serving as a board advisor. His expertise and insight will be invaluable as Livesport embarks on this exciting new chapter, dedicated to enhancing the sports experience for millions worldwide.

Through this acquisition, Livesport not only strengthens its market position but also sets the stage for future innovations, ensuring that users stay connected to the sports they love.

”I had a dream to change the football industry with BeSoccer, and I’ve been incredibly happy throughout the entire journey. I’m proud of what BeSoccer has become and the amazing team that has helped make it the most popular live football scores app in the world,” said Mr Heredia.

“Now, it’s time for BeSoccer to take an exponential leap forward with the support of Livesport, a global leader in sports information who shares our passion. Together, we will explore new horizons for BeSoccer to keep growing, not only as the largest football app but as the ultimate project for fans and football professionals alike.

"This is just the beginning of what BeSoccer is destined to become, and from my position as a board advisor, I will continue supporting and guiding its path toward an even brighter future,“ he added.

Livesport is a Czech technology company founded in 2006. The Prague-based company has grown from a local provider of live scores to the world leader in instant sports information mostly known under the flagship product brand Flashscore.

With over 100 million monthly users and more than 150 million app downloads, Flashscore delivers all the essential sports information from 38 sports to sports enthusiasts in 50+ countries.

BeSoccer is a Spanish technology company founded in 2008. Based in Malaga, the company has evolved from a local football data provider to a global leader in live football scores and statistics.

With more than 25 million monthly users and over 100 million app downloads, BeSoccer delivers comprehensive football information, covering thousands of leagues, competitions, and teams worldwide.

Through its commitment to innovation and user experience, BeSoccer has become the ultimate resource for both football fans and professionals. With BeSoccer Pro, the company is not only serving fans but actively transforming the football industry by providing advanced tools and insights that empower clubs, agents, and players around the world.