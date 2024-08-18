Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. LaLiga
  4. Real Madrid begin LaLiga title defence with frustrating draw against Mallorca

Real Madrid begin LaLiga title defence with frustrating draw against Mallorca

It was an underwhelming LaLiga debut from Mbappe
It was an underwhelming LaLiga debut from MbappeAFP
Despite extending their unbeaten run in all competitions to 28 matches, Real Madrid were unable to start the 2024/25 LaLiga term with a win as they were held 1-1 by RCD Mallorca at the Estadi Mallorca San Moix.

We are still in August, and yet Real Madrid already have one trophy to their name this campaign. They produced a fantastic second-half display to defeat Atalanta BC in the UEFA Super Cup, with superstar summer signing Kylian Mbappe netting his first goal for his new club.

Player ratings
Player ratingsFlashscore

Unsurprisingly, the Frenchman was included in the starting line-up against Mallorca as Carlo Ancelotti’s men looked to get the defence of their LaLiga title off to the best possible start.

However, their opponents – last season’s Copa Del Rey finalists – have enjoyed a strong pre-season and flew out of the blocks early on. Samu Costa posed a threat, pulling an effort wide before forcing a strong save out of Thibaut Courtois.

Real, though, are rarely flustered, and it was they who broke the deadlock before the quarter-hour mark. Vinicius Junior was the provider, producing a clever backheel to release Rodrygo, and although his Brazilian compatriot still had plenty to do, he produced a sublime curled effort to beat Dominik Greif.

Madrid looked to add to their advantage, with Mbappé tapping into the side netting midway through the half, but a Courtois mistake almost cost Los Blancos shortly before the interval. Takuma Asano’s cross-cum-shot appeared to be tame, but the Belgian could only parry the effort into Vedat Muriqi’s path and needed to be alert to keep out the rebound.

Shortly after the restart, though, Muriqi was not to be denied, powering a bullet header into the back of the net from Dani Rodriguez’s corner to restore parity.

Using Muriqi’s aerial prowess looked to be Mallorca’s best chance of earning a shock win, and the Kosovo international again troubled Courtois with a header a few minutes later.

This time, though, the shot-stopper was equal to it. It had been a quiet opening hour for Mbappe, but he doesn’t need many moments to make an impact, and had Greif not gotten down well to keep out his low drive from distance, he may well have given his team the lead once more.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward appeared to be finding his groove, and Greif was required to keep out another of his attempts.

Match stats
Match statsFlashscore

The visitors continued to push forward, but besides a Luka Modric effort that Greif parried away, they failed to create any real openings. Instead, Antonio Sanchez had the best opportunities of the closing stages, twice failing to hit the target when he really should have done.

While there was no winning goal, there was one more moment of action as Ferland Mendy received a late red card for a poor challenge on Muriqi. Mallorca will obviously be more pleased with the result than Real. Ancelotti will hope that this result is just a blip, while Jagoba Arrasate, in his first game as Mallorca manager, clearly has plenty to work with.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Vedat Muriqi (RCD Mallorca)

Check out all the match stats with Flashscore.

Mentions
FootballLaLigaMuriqi VedatMallorcaReal Madrid
Related Articles
Ancelotti suggests Real Madrid could give players breaks during season
Five key talking points ahead of the 2024/25 LaLiga season
Kylian Mbappe bolsters stellar Real Madrid's LaLiga title defence
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games
Updated
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Skipp heading to Leicester
Updated
Conte apologises to fans after Napoli 'melted like snow in the sun' against Verona
Rennes cruise past Lyon in dominant start to Ligue 1 campaign
Roma held by stubborn Cagliari in underwhelming performance on opening weekend
Lazio survive early scare to see off Venezia
No room for everyone says new Chelsea manager Maresca after Sterling dropped
Rayo Vallecano get off to dream start to LaLiga season with victory over Real Sociedad
Udinese miss penalty as they hold Bologna to draw
Most Read
Football Tracker: Madrid drop points at Mallorca to finish weekend's games
Transfer News LIVE: Gallagher & Felix set to trade places, Skipp heading to Leicester
Conte warns Napoli need to completely rebuild 'from the ground up'
Carlos Alcaraz says sorry for racquet smash in 'worst' career loss

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings