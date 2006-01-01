Advertisement
Manchester United’s Amad Diallo back in Ivory Coast squad after 18 month absence

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo celebrates goal in FA Cup quarter-final last seasonREUTERS/Molly Darlington
Manchester United forward Amad Diallo (22) has been recalled to the Ivory Coast squad for the first time in some 18 months as they begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title.

Diallo won the last of his six caps for the Ivorians in March 2023, missing out on Cup of Nations success in February when Ivory Coast won the tournament on home soil.

They begin their bid to qualify for the next finals in Morocco in late 2025 with qualifiers against Zambia at home in Bouake on the 6th September and away to Chad on the 10th September. 

Diallo was included by coach Emerse Fae in a 25-man squad for the two matches, with first call-ups for Swiss-based striker Benie Traore and midfielder Mario Dorgeles from Danish club Nordsjaelland.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Yahia Fofana (Angers), Mohamed Kone (Sporting Charleroi, Belgium), Badra Ali Sangare (Sekhukhune United)

Defenders: Emmanuel Agbadou (Stade Reims), Willy Boly (Nottingham Forest), Ousmane Diomande (Sporting Lisbon), Guela Doue (Racing Strasbourg), Odilon Kossonou (Bayer Leverkusen), Evan Ndicka (AS Roma), Christopher Operi (Le Havre), Wilfried Singo (Monaco), Abakar Sylla (Racing Strasbourg),

Midfielders: Mohamed Diomande (Rangers), Mario Dorgeles (Nordsjaelland), Franck Kessie (Al Ahli Jeddah), Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest), Jean Michael Seri (Al Orubah)

Forwards: Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion), Oumar Diakite (Stade Reims), Amad Diallo (Manchester United), Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund), Christian Kouame (Fiorentina), Emmanuel Lath (Middlesbrough), Benie Traore (FC Basle).

FootballDiallo AmadIvory CoastAfrican football
