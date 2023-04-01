Mary Lou Retton 'blessed' to be alive after being struck by pneumonia

Reuters
American gymnastics great Mary Lou Retton (55) has revealed that she is "blessed" to be alive after nearly being put on life support last year with a rare form of pneumonia that left her unable to breathe on her own.

The Olympic gold medallist returned home in late October after spending nearly two weeks in an intensive care unit but said in an interview with NBC's 'Today' show that aired on Monday that she remains in a very vulnerable state.

"Very much so. I'm very private and to come out and talk about it ... usually my interviews are 'Oh yes, it felt great to win the Olympics!'" Retton, in her first interview since she was released from hospital, said from her home in Boerne, Texas.

The 55-year-old Retton, who is currently using a portable oxygen apparatus as her lungs heal, was joined in the interview by one of her four daughters who revealed that the medical staff told the family to prepare for the worst.

"This is serious, and this is life, and I'm so grateful to be here," said Retton. "I am blessed to be here because there was a time when they were about to put me on life support."

Nicknamed "America's Sweetheart", Retton's gold medal-winning performance at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles captured the imagination of U.S. fans and her illness prompted an outpouring of support.

The Fairmont, West Virginia native became the first American woman to win the all-around gold medal at the Olympics, doing so in dramatic fashion by scoring a perfect 10 on the vault to edge Romania's Ecaterina Szabo.

Retton also won two silvers and two bronzes to walk away as the most decorated athlete at the 1984 Games - all while still a high school student.

Her Olympic success led to a surge in popularity and she became a household name. Retton was named Sports Illustrated magazine's "Sportswoman of the Year" and appeared on Wheaties cereal boxes in the wake of her triumph.

She was inducted into the International Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 1997.

