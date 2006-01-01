McLaughlin-Levrone targeting more records after Olympic showstopper

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone (25) is targeting more records after cementing her place as the greatest women's 400m hurdler in history with a jaw-dropping defence of her Olympic crown.

The American star electrified the Stade de France on Thursday after storming to victory over rival Femke Bol in a new world record of 50.37sec.

The emphatic nature of the win suggested that McLaughlin-Levrone, who wore a sparkling tiara on her lap of honour, is poised to reign over her event for years to come.

While McLaughlin-Levrone may yet take another crack at mastering the flat 400, as she did in 2023, she also has her sights set on becoming the first woman to duck under 50 seconds.

Thursday marked the sixth time McLaughlin-Levrone has bettered the world record since 2021 when she ran 51.90sec to break Dalilah Muhammad's mark of 52.16sec.

McLaughlin-Levrone believes that given how rapidly the record has progressed, sub-50 is achievable.

"I think this is an event that wasn't very popular, but we've made it very popular very quickly," she said.

"I do think 49 is possible and I do think the talent sitting in front of you can do that," she added referring to silver medallist Anna Cockrell and the Netherlands' Bol.

Raising the bar

"I think we're pushing each other to do that and to get better and improve and find ways to lower times that for so long were thought impossible. I don't know when (sub-50) is possible, but it's out there for sure."

"The event's getting faster and faster. There's so much depth in it and I think it always keeps me on my toes. I always want to continue to try to improve and figure out ways to just continue getting better and the race you know, there's so many different ways to run it, so many different stride patterns and all these things."

McLaughlin-Levrone's rival Bol meanwhile credited the American for redefining the 400m hurdles.

"Sydney has really pushed the bar. She was running 50 seconds when I was still running 52. It has really opened your eyes that there's so much more possible.

"And once again she's proved in the moment that matters most, an Olympic final, that she can perform so well. We're getting close to 49. It's really amazing to be part of this."

McLaughlin-Levrone's dominance of her event is so complete it has even left some wondering whether the rules - specifically the height of the hurdles - need to be changed.

Speaking Thursday before McLaughlin-Levrone's latest victory, World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe said increasing the height of hurdles could be examined in future.

"There's probably a case now for looking at the height of the hurdles because these guys don't really look like they're breaking their form very much to do that," Coe said.

"It's just very much a personal view. But I've spoken to a couple of 400-meter hurdlers and they think that actually, it's probably something we might want to look at."