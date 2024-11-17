Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Mike Tyson has no regrets despite losing to Jake Paul in last-ever boxing fight

Mike Tyson has no regrets despite losing to Jake Paul in last-ever boxing fight

AFP
Mike Tyson (in black shorts) and Jake Paul (in silver shorts) hug after 8th round
Mike Tyson (in black shorts) and Jake Paul (in silver shorts) hug after 8th round AA/ABACA / Abaca Press / Profimedia
Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson said Saturday he has no regrets over losing to Jake Paul in their heavyweight boxing matchup after climbing into the ring "one last time."

The 58-year-old legend dropped a unanimous decision on Friday to 27-year-old YouTube fighter Paul at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before 72,300 fans and 60 million more households worldwide, according to telecaster Netflix.

"This is one of those situations when you lost but still won," Tyson posted Saturdsy on X. "I'm grateful for last night. No regrets to get in ring one last time."

Tyson, who said he nearly died in June over health issues, had left open chances for another ring return in comments shortly after the defeat.

He said it was a victory simply to fight - detailing medical issues that forced the fight to be postponed from July after he had a medical scare on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles in May where he vomited blood.

"I almost died in June," Tyson said. "Had eight blood transfusions. Lost half my blood and 25lbs in hospital and had to fight to get healthy to fight so I won.

"To have my children see me stand toe to toe and finish 8 rounds with a talented fighter half my age in front of a packed Dallas Cowboy stadium is an experience that no man has the right to ask for."

At the time, Tyson dismissed his health issues as an "ulcer flare-up" and was positive about fighting Paul at some stage.

Paul posted on X as well, hyping the viewership and his next competition.

"Record breaking. Love you Mike," Paul posted on X. "Numbers don’t lie. Announcement coming soon..."

Mentions
BoxingMike TysonJake PaulCombat Sports
Related Articles
60 million tune into Paul-Tyson match on Netflix company says following bout in Dallas
Mike Tyson triumph the latest step in Jake Paul's meteoric rise to boxing fame
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Show more
Boxing
Taylor retains undisputed title despite controversial headbutt in victory over Serrano
All you need to know about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul
Mike Tyson attacks Jake Paul in final face-off for Netflix fight
Jake Paul vows to knock 'boring' Mike Tyson out in Texas
MMA superstar McGregor dismisses sexual assault allegations as 'lies'
Doctor warns Tyson is risking his life and could die in bout with Paul
Most Read
Romania vs Kosovo abandoned after players depart pitch following pro-Serbia chants
Jake Paul beats Mike Tyson by unanimous decision in record-breaking Texas bout
Hungary coach Szalai stable after collapse during Netherlands Nations League match
Upsets galore in the quarter-finals of Darts World Cup as Lukeman, Mansell, prevail

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings