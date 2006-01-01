Conor McGregor's UFC 303 return cancelled after injury setback

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Mixed martial arts
  3. UFC
  4. Conor McGregor's UFC 303 return cancelled after injury setback

Conor McGregor's UFC 303 return cancelled after injury setback

Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout in 2021
Conor McGregor prepares to fight Dustin Poirier in a UFC 264 lightweight mixed martial arts bout in 2021Profimedia
Fight fans looking forward to Conor McGregor's (35) return at UFC 303 have been left disappointed with the superstar's highly anticipated bout against Michael Chandler cancelled due to an injury sustained by the Irishman.

The welterweight bout was set to take place in Las Vegas on June 29th, but UFC president Dana White revealed on Friday via social media that the fight had been postponed. It marks McGregor's first withdrawal from a fight due to injury.

The co-main event between light-heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg has also been cancelled because of Hill's knee injury.

White has since shuffled the deck, offering a new main event: a light-heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka. 

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will now take the co-main event slot, adding some fire to the revamped fight card.

The bout between McGregor and Chandler was announced on May 24th, with tickets selling out in less than 10 minutes.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021, when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier after a doctor's stoppage in the first round at UFC 264. He suffered a broken tibia and was unable to continue.

The former two-weight champion currently holds an MMA record of 22 wins (19 by knockout) and six losses.

Mentions
Mixed martial artsMcGregor ConorChandler MichaelUFCCombat Sports
Related Articles
Boxer and former MMA star Francis Ngannou's 15-month-old son Kobe dies
Tyson Fury 'back in the gym' as he counts down days to Usyk rematch
Saudi Public Investment Fund holding talks to create boxing league, sources say
Show more
Mixed martial arts
Conor McGregor to make comeback in June against Michael Chandler at UFC 303
Pereira knocks out Hill to retain UFC light heavyweight title
'I'm going for the win': Fighting-fit Prochazka ready for clash with Rakic
Biggest talking points from the worlds of boxing and MMA in 2023
Leon Edwards retains UFC welterweight title with confident victory over Colby Covington
Pereira KOs Prochazka to claim UFC light heavyweight crown in New York
From rookie to samurai: Six fights that made Jiri Prochazka an MMA superstar
EXCLUSIVE: Wrexham's Aaron Aby 'focused' ahead of flyweight title showdown
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern Munich close Ito deal as Manchester United monitor De Ligt
Flashscore remembers: The best opening matches in European Championship history
The records Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo could break or extend at Euro 2024
Final Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings