Conor McGregor's UFC 303 return cancelled after injury setback

Fight fans looking forward to Conor McGregor's (35) return at UFC 303 have been left disappointed with the superstar's highly anticipated bout against Michael Chandler cancelled due to an injury sustained by the Irishman.

The welterweight bout was set to take place in Las Vegas on June 29th, but UFC president Dana White revealed on Friday via social media that the fight had been postponed. It marks McGregor's first withdrawal from a fight due to injury.

The co-main event between light-heavyweights Jamahal Hill and Carlos Ulberg has also been cancelled because of Hill's knee injury.

White has since shuffled the deck, offering a new main event: a light-heavyweight title rematch between champion Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Featherweight contenders Brian Ortega and Diego Lopes will now take the co-main event slot, adding some fire to the revamped fight card.

The bout between McGregor and Chandler was announced on May 24th, with tickets selling out in less than 10 minutes.

McGregor has not fought in the UFC since 2021, when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier after a doctor's stoppage in the first round at UFC 264. He suffered a broken tibia and was unable to continue.

The former two-weight champion currently holds an MMA record of 22 wins (19 by knockout) and six losses.