Bezzecchi emerges victorious in rain at Silverstone as Márquez crashes and drowns

The rain in England knows no season. In the middle of August, the riders went out for qualifying with 12 degrees Celsius in the air and 15 degrees on the tarmac. With the rain soaking the track, Bezzecchi (24) took first place despite a crash, as did leader Pecco Bagnaia (26). Augusto Fernandez (25) and Álex Marquez (30) were the best Spanish riders. Marc was not good.

In Q1, all eyes were on Marc Marquez, who usually goes well in the water, but his right adductor problems, the weakness of the Honda and his change of mentality to not risk so much soon ruled him out of the pole contenders.

Marc suffered a crash, with his Honda moving around a lot, had to pass Mir and was out. He was, however, the best HRC rider. Passed: Morbidelli and Augusto Fernandez, who was magnificent. The one who lived a nightmare was the Frenchman Quartararo, seven seconds off the lead.



In Q2, Miller set a brutal time on his first flying lap and with six minutes to go, Bagnaia was second, but crashed at turn 6.

MotoGP Qualifying at Silverstone. @MotoGP

Meanwhile, Alex Marquez beat Pecco to take second place, but just after the finish line he crashed.



With three minutes to go Bezzecchi beat Miller's time before suffering an incident on the straight. A yellow flag for everyone and Miller was left with no chance of regaining his lost pole position. Alex was third, Augusto fifth and Martin seventh. Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, the king of Friday, did not have a great day this time.

At 16:00, Spanish peninsular time, the Sprint Race will start.