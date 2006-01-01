Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice

Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice

Bagnaia in action in Japan
Bagnaia in action in JapanTOSHIFUMI KITAMURA / AFP
Defending champion Francesco Bagnaia (27) finished fastest in a rain-interrupted first practice for the Japan MotoGP on Friday, with championship leader Jorge Martin (26) behind him in second.

Italy's Bagnaia clocked a fastest lap of 1min 45.209sec on his Ducati, with more than half of the 45-minute session wiped out by rain at Motegi.

Spaniard Martin, who leads Bagnaia by 21 points in the championship standings with five races remaining, trailed his rival by 0.109.

Pramac rider Martin is looking to win his first MotoGP championship after finishing second behind Bagnaia last year.

Italian Fabio Giannantonio clocked the third-best practice time, 0.380 behind Bagnaia, while Spain's six-time world champion Marc Marquez was fourth, 0.572 off the leading pace.

Italy's Enea Bastianini, who is third in the overall standings and trails Martin by 75 points, had the 10th-fastest practice time, 0.759 behind Bagnaia.

The riders went out for around 15 minutes under cloudy skies before rain halted the session.

The action later resumed for around five minutes before rain again forced them back to the garage.

The second practice session, from which the top 10 riders go straight into Saturday's second round of qualifying, gets underway at 15:00 (08:00 CET).

Qualifying shapes the grid for both the sprint race on Saturday and the main event GP on Sunday afternoon, with a maximum of 37 points available.

Mentions
Moto racingJorge MartinFrancesco BagnaiaFabio Di GiannantonioEnea BastianiniMarc MarquezMotorsportMotoGP
Related Articles
Marc Marquez says MotoGP title race between Martin and Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Jorge Martin crashes
Jorge Martin claims Indonesia MotoGP pole by smashing lap record
Show more
Moto racing
Jorge Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Francesco Bagnaia
Ducati's Bastianini sets record time in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Francesco Bagnaia plots 'aggressive' bid to close MotoGP lead in Indonesia
Bastianini wins in Emilia-Romagna after final lap showdown with Martin
World champion Francesco Bagnaia sets pace with lap record at Misano
Hungarian Grand Prix returning to MotoGP calendar after 33 year-absence
Most Read
Second-ranked Zverev battles illness ahead of Shanghai Masters after missing Beijing
Football Tracker: 10-man United score late leveller against Porto, Chelsea down Gent
How Andre Onana has forced Kenya to play Cameroon behind closed doors
Milan's Morata house hunting again after mayor's social media blunder

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings