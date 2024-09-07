Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP as championship leader Martin pays for rain gamble

Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP as championship leader Martin pays for rain gamble

Marquez races through the San Marino track
Marquez races through the San Marino trackGABRIEL BOUYS / AFP
Marc Marquez (31) won the San Marino and Rimini Riviera MotoGP on Sunday while Francesco Bagnaia (27) closed in on championship leader Jorge Martin (26) whose gamble on pitting for rain tyres came with a heavy cost.

After going three years without a GP win, Spaniard Marquez won his second in as many weeks, finishing ahead of pole-sitter Bagnaia after bursting through from ninth on the starting grid.

The six-time MotoGP champion's stunning win at Misano Adriatico means he is now 53 points behind countryman Martin, who will be licking his wounds after a disastrous Sunday.

Martin pitted with 20 laps remaining to change his bike as it began to rain on the "Marco Simoncelli" circuit in the hope that he would have the better of it on a wet track.

But Martin was the only one of the title contenders to do so and the rain, which was forecast to fall heavily in the afternoon, slackened almost immediately after he exited the pit and left the Pramac rider out of contention in 15th.

After storming to Saturday's sprint in stunning style Martin was a good bet to extend his lead on Bagnaia but instead he picked up just one point on Sunday, damaging his bid for a first MotoGP title.

The primary beneficiary was Ducati rider Bagnaia, who is now only seven points behind Martin in the championship standings despite being outdone by Marquez on his home track.

Bagnaia's bid to catch Martin will be further helped by this weekend being the first of two in a row at Misano, as the circuit is being used later in September for the Emilia Romagna GP which replaces the cancelled race in Kazakhstan.

Mentions
Moto racingJorge MartinMarc MarquezMotorsportMotoGP
Related Articles
MotoGP leader Martin roars to victory in San Marino sprint
Ducati's Francesco Bagnaia takes pole on home turf at San Marino Grand Prix
Bagnaia defies pain to top times in San Marino MotoGP practice
Show more
Moto racing
Six-time champion Marquez takes pole at home Aragon Grand Prix in dominant display
Somkiat Chantra to join Honda-LCR and become first Thai MotoGP rider
Thai Grand Prix to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons
Bagnaia keeps Martin at bay to win Austrian Grand Prix to complete weekend double
Bagnaia wins Austrian Grand Prix sprint to join Martin at top of championship
Martin smashes lap record to storm to pole at Austrian Grand Prix
Most Read
Interim England manager Carsley rules out Greenwood selection
Sabalenka beats Pegula to win maiden US Open women's title
Georgia begin Nations League campaign with emphatic win over the Czech Republic
Tennis Tracker: Sabalenka overpowers Pegula to win maiden US Open title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings