Martin throws down the gauntlet at Thailand MotoGP, leader Bagnaia in seventh

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. MotoGP
  4. Martin throws down the gauntlet at Thailand MotoGP, leader Bagnaia in seventh
Martin throws down the gauntlet at Thailand MotoGP, leader Bagnaia in seventh
Martin races round the track in Thailand
Martin races round the track in Thailand
AFP
Jorge Martin (25) thrilled and later spilled as he topped the timesheet at Friday's second practice in Thailand's MotoGP, while championship leader Francesco Bagnaia (26) secured seventh spot.

In hot and dry conditions at the Buriram International Circuit, the Spanish Pramac rider clocked a best lap time of one minute 29.826 seconds ahead of his fellow countrymen Maverick Vinales and Aleix Espargaro.

Martin crashed in the final minutes of the afternoon practice but appeared uninjured after his bike skidded and flipped multiple times.

"I thought we were going to be a bit faster actually," Martin told reporters.

"I feel more ready for the sprints than for Sunday. I think Sunday will be a really long race."

In the overall world standings, Italian Ducati ace Bagnaia is 27 points clear of Martin in second place in what is shaping up to be a two-horse race for the title.

Martin is keen to put a disastrous fortnight behind him after a nightmare performance crashing out in Indonesia to throw away his championship lead, as well as a bad final lap that cost him a win in Australia last weekend.

The top 10 times from Friday's afternoon practice automatically qualified for Q2 and will be joined by the fastest two riders from Q1 to determine the first five rows of the grid both for Saturday's sprint race and Sunday's main event.

Rounding out Q2 are France's Johann Zarco and Fabio Quartararo, Italians Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi, South Africa's Brad Binder and Spain's Augusto Fernandez.

Bagnaia - who is seeking to defend his title - finished third in Thailand in treacherous wet conditions last year, while Martin came home ninth.

Rain could again play a part, with a chance of thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon when the 13-lap sprint will take place, and again on Sunday for the 26-lap grand prix around the 4.554km Buriram International Circuit.

Up to 37 points are at stake this weekend, with four races of the 20-leg season to go.

In a change of format since the mid-season break, the first practice on Friday had no bearing on Saturday's qualifying order, leaving riders and teams to try out different bike and tyre set-ups without consequence.

In the morning session, Martin also blitzed the field ahead of Vinales and Pol Espargaro.

Mentions
Moto racingMotorsportMartin JorgeBagnaia FrancescoMotoGPBuriram MotoGP
Related Articles
Francesco Bagnaia in charge as weather cancels Australian MotoGP sprint race
Bagnaia wins Indonesia Grand Prix as Martin throws away championship lead
Jorge Martin wins Indian GP sprint after Marco Bezzecchi crashes on first turn
Show more
Moto racing
Johann Zarco wins Australian MotoGP ahead of championship leader Francesco Bagnaia
Jorge Martin wins fourth straight sprint at Indonesia GP to take championship lead
Luca Marini sets lap record to grab pole position at Indonesia GP
Six time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez to leave Honda
Jorge Martin declared Japanese Grand Prix winner after heavy rain brings out red flag
Jorge Martin delivers perfect performance to win Japanese Grand Prix sprint from pole
Gresini waiting for Marc Marquez decision over signature, says Ducati director Ciabatti
Most Read
Who's Missing: Jesus ruled out in blow for Arsenal, Tonali suspension begins
Europa League roundup: Roma ease past Slavia Prague thanks to Lukaku and Bove
UCL Team of the Week: Unusual Old Trafford heroes and Barca's continuous source of talent
Last two Scudetto winners come face to face as Napoli host AC Milan

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings