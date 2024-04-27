Home-hero Marc Marquez seizes pole at Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Moto racing
  3. Jerez MotoGP
  4. Home-hero Marc Marquez seizes pole at Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez
Home-hero Marc Marquez seizes pole at Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez
Marquez is a six-time MotoGP champion
Marquez is a six-time MotoGP championReuters
Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez (31) claimed pole position for his home Spanish Grand Prix after edging Marco Bezzecchi (25) of VR46 Racing and championship leader Jorge Martin (26) in a wet qualifying session on Saturday.

This is Marquez's first pole with the satellite Ducati team Gresini Racing, having switched from Honda ahead of this season. It also takes his overall career pole haul to 93, with the previous pole coming at the Portuguese GP in March last year.

"Super happy especially because its the first pole position with Gresini... Step-by-step I have more and more confidence. So, yeah, we have to keep the focus... But starting on pole position, the target is to finish on the podium," Marquez said.

Reigning MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia finished seventh at the Circuito de Jerez.

Spanish rookie Pedro Acosta looked on course to grab a fairytale pole but was bumped out after a late crash in Q2. The Red Bull GasGas Tech3 rider will start 10th on Sunday.

The sprint will take place later on Saturday.

Mentions
Moto racingJerez MotoGPMarquez MarcBezzecchi MarcoMartin JorgeBagnaia FrancescoAcosta PedroMotoGPMotorsport
Related Articles
Aprilia's Vinales reigns supreme to win eventful Grand Prix of the Americas
Vinales claims pole at Grand Prix of the Americas, follows it up with sprint win
Marquez blames Bagnaia mistake for costly collision at Portuguese GP
Show more
Moto racing
Maverick Vinales makes MotoGP history in Grand Prix of Americas
US-based F1 owner Liberty Media announces MotoGP takeover
Jorge Martin wins Portuguese GP while rookie Pedro Acosta earns first podium
Vinales wins Portuguese GP sprint after Bagnaia error, Marquez second
Ducati's Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Vinales
Spanish teen Fermin Aldeguer to race in MotoGP from 2025 with Ducati
Most Read
Football Tracker: PSG look to wrap up Ligue 1 title, blockbuster day in Bundesliga
Leicester City promoted back to the Premier League after just one season
O'Sullivan demolishes Page to sail through World Championship opener
Hack the Weekend: Big derbies in Spain and England take centre stage

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings