Thai Grand Prix to kick off 2025 and 2026 MotoGP seasons

Riders cross the finish line at the Thai Grand Prix
Riders cross the finish line at the Thai Grand PrixČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO
MotoGP's next two seasons will begin with the Thai Grand Prix at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Thai Grand Prix began in 2018 and has always been held in October. It will kick off the 2025 season on March 2.

"Southeast Asia is one of our most important markets, both for the sport and for our factories and partners," Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP promoter Dorna said in a statement.

"Thailand plays a leading role in that, and the passion is clear to see in the huge crowds we enjoy at Buriram year on year. We know they will create an incredible atmosphere for the first event of the season."

In the past two decades, Qatar has usually hosted the MotoGP season-opener at the Lusail International Circuit.

