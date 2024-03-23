Sainz battles from hospital bed to front row in Australia after appendix surgery

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Australian Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Sainz battles from hospital bed to front row in Australia after appendix surgery
Sainz battles from hospital bed to front row in Australia after appendix surgery
Carlos Sainz speaks to the media after qualifying
Carlos Sainz speaks to the media after qualifying
Reuters
Ferrari's Carlos Sainz (29) will start on the front row next to pole-sitter Max Verstappen (26) at Sunday's Australian Grand Prix in a stunning return to racing only two weeks after having surgery for appendicitis.

The tough Spaniard missed the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix due to his medical issue and returned to his race seat at Albert Park this week with no training since the operation.

Though short of full fitness, he has barely put a foot wrong in Melbourne, and on Saturday might have ripped pole from Verstappen's grasp but for a relatively slow final sector on his last flying lap.

"I’m not going to lie I'm not in my most comfortable state when I’m driving out there but I can get it done," Sainz told reporters.

"And as far as I can get it done without pain... obviously (there is) a lot of discomfort and weird feelings, but no pain, so it allows me to push flat-out."

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023 when he topped the podium at Singapore.

His fastest lap in Melbourne qualifying was a quarter of a second shy of Verstappen's best but Sainz said he might have been faster if he weren't short of practice.

"I think nowadays you need to be 100% to beat Max and today I wasn't. And probably due to that, I missed out on pole," he said.

"I will give it my absolute everything to do it because it's been a while since Singapore, and he's been on that top step since.

"But yeah, if there's one weekend where we have a good pace, it's this one. Tricky track to overtake, tricky on tyres. So who knows? I think we might have a chance."

Sainz's teammate Charles Leclerc (26) qualified fifth but was promoted to fourth on the grid following a grid penalty to Red Bull's Sergio Perez (34).

Perez was third in qualifying but will start from sixth.

Leclerc topped the timesheets in the last two practice sessions but complained of balance problems during qualifying and abandoned his final run in the last session.

"All in all, not a clean qualifying," he said.

"I wasn’t really happy with the feeling of the car, but tomorrow it’s a long race.

"There are four DRS zones and from now on I’ll focus on that to try and maximise the result from where we start."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAustralian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesPerez SergioFormula 1Sainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Max Verstappen takes pole ahead of Carlos Sainz at Australian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc outpaces Max Verstappen in second practice for Australian GP
Verstappen heavy favourite in Melbourne as Red Bull drama rumbles on
Show more
Motorsport
Ducati's Bastianini takes pole at Portuguese MotoGP ahead of Vinales
Catching Red Bull in short term an illusion, Mercedes boss Toto Wolff concedes
Williams boss says he still has faith in benched Logan Sargeant
Updated
Sebastian Vettel back at the wheel for Porsche Penske Le Mans test
Williams down to one car for Australian GP after Alex Albon crash
Editors' Picks: Fiery friendlies take centre stage on big weekend for F1 and cricket
Toto Wolff admits set-up change on Lewis Hamilton's car backfired
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Rain wipes out play after Sabalenka battles through, Rublev sent packing
Aryna Sabalenka's much anticipated Miami opener against Paula Badosa delayed by rain
Delving into the decades-long 'Jollof Derby' between Nigeria and Ghana
Leicester City take out legal proceedings against Premier League and EFL

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings