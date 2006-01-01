Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Azerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1
  4. Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner

Red Bull to throw everything at regaining lead in Constructors' Championship, says Horner

Horner speaks to the press
Horner speaks to the pressHannah McKay / Reuters
Red Bull have gone from hunted to hunters in the Formula 1 Constructors' Championship and will "throw everything" into regaining the lead from McLaren, team boss Christian Horner said on Sunday.

Red Bull have led the championship since 2022 and enjoyed the most dominant season on record last year with 21 wins in 22 races.

Oscar Piastri's Azerbaijan Grand Prix win and Lando Norris's fourth place sent McLaren top of the standings, 20 points clear of Red Bull who had Sergio Perez crash out while chasing the podium and Max Verstappen finish fifth.

Triple world champion Verstappen's lead over closest rival Norris was trimmed to 59 points from a previous 62 with seven rounds remaining.

Horner said the result was a "big hit" but there was still everything to play for.

"Look, we're now not defending, we're chasing. So it changes the dynamic again, and we're just going to throw everything at it," he told reporters.

"We've got 20 points as a deficit now, so we've got to attack."

Red Bull had looked in much better shape going into the race than at some recent ones, with Perez and Verstappen starting fourth and sixth respectively while Piastri lined up second and Norris 15th.

A crash between Perez and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on the penultimate lap, as well as a strong drive by Norris and good McLaren teamwork, turned everything around and former champions McLaren took over at the top for the first time since 2014.

"It's frustrating, particularly after where Lando qualified, that we didn't beat him today but thankfully he hasn't scored big points," said Horner.

Perez, who has failed to finish in the top three in the last 12 rounds, told reporters he was "super sad" for the team but recognised positives in terms of car performance.

"It's a massive frustration," he said after the race. "But the positive thing is that the pace is back."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAzerbaijan Grand Prix Formula 1Formula 1Sergio PerezMax Verstappen
Related Articles
Carlos Sainz says he did nothing wrong as Sergio Perez blames him for Baku crash
McLaren's Piastri wins Azerbaijan Grand Prix ahead of pole-sitter Leclerc
Updated
Charles Leclerc puts Ferrari on pole in Baku for fourth year in a row
Show more
Motorsport
Formula 1 Focus: McLaren make their move in Azerbaijan thanks to perfection from Piastri
Oscar Piastri hails Baku Grand Prix as his most stressful and best yet
Lando Norris to start 15th at Azerbaijan GP as Hamilton drops to pit lane
Updated
F1 title challenger Norris out of Azerbaijan GP qualifying in first phase
George Russell fastest for Mercedes in final Azerbaijan GP practice
Lando Norris claims McLaren 'a long way off' the pace at Azerbaijan GP
Most Read
Football Tracker: Inter & Lyon held as new signings shine for Atletico Madrid
Virus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo to miss Al Nassr's Asian Champions League opener
World Series of Darts Finals: All you need to know as Luke Littler aims for glory
Gabriel's bullet header enough to give Arsenal derby win over struggling Spurs

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings