Five things to watch as Formula 1 returns for the Dutch Grand Prix

Max Verstappen is hoping to stamp his authority back on the F1 circuit
Max Verstappen is hoping to stamp his authority back on the F1 circuitPeter Fox / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
After a month off for the summer break, Formula 1 is back as fans, drivers, and teams descend on the seaside resort of Zandvoort for Sunday's Dutch Grand Prix.

With 10 races to go, the championship is finely poised with Max Verstappen looking nervously over his shoulder at the chasing pack and competitors lining up to dethrone his Red Bull team from the constructors' crown.

AFP Sport takes a look at five talking points in the paddock ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix.

Back to the Max?

The biggest question is whether home favourite Verstappen can re-establish his dominance in front of his adoring Orange Army of fans.

The three-time champion has been unstoppable in recent years and cruised to last season's title with a staggering 19 Grand Prix victories.

The 26-year-old Dutchman has also been untouchable on his home track since Zandvoort returned to the Grand Prix circuit, winning in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Following last season's procession, Verstappen looked to be picking up where he left off, winning seven out of the first 10 races for a healthy championship lead.

But he hasn't taken the chequered flag since Spain in June, a "lean spell" of four races he hasn't experienced since 2020.

He still enjoys a 78-point lead over his nearest rival, Lando Norris from McLaren, but he will be keen to reassert himself to quash any pretenders to his crown.

Verstappen himself appeared relaxed about it, telling the team podcast before the break: "I honestly don't care about the records – when I'm sitting on the beach drinking gin and tonic I don't care about that, so I'll be fine!"

McLaren resurgence

The main pretender to that crowd, 24-year-old British driver Norris, is enjoying a breakthrough year in a car that is much more competitive this season.

Norris secured a long-awaited maiden Grand Prix victory in Miami, holding off Verstappen and finally burying the cruel online nickname of "Lando NoWins."

The McLaren renaissance reached new heights with a first Grand Prix win for Oscar Piastri in Hungary in July, with the team securing a 1-2 on the podium for the first time since 2021.

Perez woes

The constructor's championship is even tighter than the drivers' race, with Red Bull sitting just 42 points ahead of McLaren and Ferrari only 21 points further back in third.

Much of this is down to a disappointing season from Verstappen's Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, who has suffered a dramatic loss of form.

Since the Miami Grand Prix in early May, he has registered no higher than eighth, twice failing to finish and trailing in 17th at Silverstone in July.

In the uncompromising world of Formula 1, this has inevitably led to speculation over whether he can retain his seat.

Red Bull have publicly stated their support for the Mexican but Perez will want a podium place at Zandvoort to impress famously ruthless team principal Christian Horner.

"I know what we can extract from the car in the coming weeks and we will do our best to maximise the second half of 2024," said Perez before the race.

'Musical seats'

Perez's position is not the only question mark heading into the Dutch Grand Prix as the rumour mill goes into overdrive.

Since seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton announced a surprise switch to Ferrari for next season, speculation over his Mercedes spot has been at a fever pitch.

Team principal Toto Wolff has promised an announcement "in the summer" and would love to bring Verstappen himself to the Silver Arrows.

At just 17, junior driver Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been mentioned as a possible candidate to join George Russell but Wolff suggested he might still be too young.

Carlos Sainz, who will be replaced by Hamilton at Ferrari, announced last month he would sign for Williams in what he said was an "exceptionally complex" drivers' market.

Orange by the sea

Regardless of Verstappen's race fortunes, expect the traditional "sea of orange" from his fanatical Dutch fans at the Zandvoort track, a stone's throw from the beach.

Like the famous Silverstone, the track was opened in 1948 and welcomed its first Grand Prix in 1952 with races periodically staged there until 1985 when it was shelved.

Zandvoort enjoyed a triumphant comeback in 2021, undulating through the Dutch dunes along its 4.2 kilometres (2.6 miles) circuit length.

The drivers will complete 72 laps in around two hours. A sudden downpour stopped last year's race and while Sunday's forecast is set fair, unpredictable Dutch seaside weather could yet play a role.

Mentions
