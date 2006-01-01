Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Alpine engine manufacturer Renault to end F1 production from 2026

Alpine engine manufacturer Renault to end F1 production from 2026

Renault to end Formula One engine production from 2026
Renault to end Formula One engine production from 2026LILLIAN SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
Renault are to stop producing Formula 1 engines from 2026, ending almost half a century of use in F1, the French manufacturer's Alpine team announced on Monday.

The move had been flagged by Alpine's former team boss Bruno Famin in July.

The team are expected to use Mercedes power units from 2026.

Renault entered F1 in 1977, introducing the turbo engine to motor racing's flagship sport and winning five drivers' titles and six constructors' crowns.

The firm's F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, is to be transformed into an engineering centre for future Renault and Alpine cars.

"Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season," Alpine's statement announced.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
Lewis Hamilton reveals long battle with depression in Times interview
Lewis Hamilton says things fine with team after criticising Singapore GP strategy
I'll retire 'when I want' says Red Bull's Sergio Perez in response to rumours
Show more
Motorsport
Rovanpera wins in Chile as Neuville moves closer to title
Jorge Martin wins Indonesia MotoGP to extend title lead over Francesco Bagnaia
Francesco Bagnaia wins dramatic Indonesia MotoGP sprint as Jorge Martin crashes
Jorge Martin claims Indonesia MotoGP pole by smashing lap record
Ducati's Bastianini sets record time in Indonesia MotoGP practice
Liam Lawson to replace Daniel Ricciardo at RB for rest of Formula 1 season
Most Read
Football Tracker: Atletico and Real draw Madrid derby after Correa scores late equaliser
Manchester United's under-fire manager Ten Hag says still on same page with owners
Premier League sack race: Ten Hag and O'Neil now on borrowed time
'Difficult for him': Carlos Alcaraz sympathises with Jannik Sinner over doping case

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings