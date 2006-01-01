Alpine engine manufacturer Renault to end F1 production from 2026

Renault to end Formula One engine production from 2026

Renault are to stop producing Formula 1 engines from 2026, ending almost half a century of use in F1, the French manufacturer's Alpine team announced on Monday.

The move had been flagged by Alpine's former team boss Bruno Famin in July.

The team are expected to use Mercedes power units from 2026.

Renault entered F1 in 1977, introducing the turbo engine to motor racing's flagship sport and winning five drivers' titles and six constructors' crowns.

The firm's F1 engine factory at Viry-Chatillon, near Paris, is to be transformed into an engineering centre for future Renault and Alpine cars.

"Formula 1 activities at Viry, excluding the development of a new engine, will continue until the end of the 2025 season," Alpine's statement announced.