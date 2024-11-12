Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Fallows to depart Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

Fallows to depart Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival

Reuters
Mechanics work on the car of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during qualifying in Sao Paulo
Mechanics work on the car of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso during qualifying in Sao PauloReuters / Sebastiao Moreira
Dan Fallows (50) is leaving his role as Aston Martin technical director this month but will stay within the group, the Silverstone-based Formula 1 team said on Tuesday.

Fallows joined from Red Bull, where he was in charge of aerodynamics, in 2022 but Aston Martin have his former boss Adrian Newey, 65, joining next March as managing technical partner.

Former Mercedes engine head Andy Cowell recently joined as chief executive officer with former Ferrari technical director Enrico Cardile also recruited and due to start next year.

"It is time for me to pass on the baton, but I look forward to watching the team's future success, which I am sure will come soon," Fallows said in a team statement, without details of what he would be doing next.

Aston Martin had a strong 2023 season, securing five podiums in the first six races with Fernando Alonso, but have lost their way this year and are fifth in the standings with a best result of fifth.

Canadian owner Lawrence Stroll, whose son Lance drives for the team, has spent heavily in his mission to turn Aston Martin into championship contenders.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingAston MartinFernando AlonsoLance StrollFormula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull our reference point, says Alpine boss Oakes after double podium
Sauber rookie Bortoleto looks forward to racing his manager Alonso in 2025
Max Verstappen claims dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix win from 17th to close in on title
Show more
Motorsport
London's O2 Arena set to hold unprecedented F1 season launch in 2025
Niels Wittich leaves F1 race director role with immediate effect
Renault's Alpine F1 team to change to Mercedes engines from 2026
Max Verstappen's title bid aided by Red Bull's eight billion laps of Las Vegas
F1 drivers continue to protest against FIA boss over swearing row
Mercedes reportedly confirm Lewis Hamilton to race final three events
Sauber confirm Bortoleto to race next year in Formula 1 as Bottas and Zhou depart
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings