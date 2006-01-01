George Russell tops final practice session at blustery Silverstone

George Russell tops final practice session at blustery Silverstone

George Russell led an all-British top three
George Russell edged teammate Lewis Hamilton as Mercedes set the pace ahead of McLaren’s Lando Norris in Saturday’s cold and rain-hit third and final free practice session at the British Grand Prix.

The three Britons demonstrated their familiarity with the conditions as the Mercedes men delivered a one-two for the Silver Arrows ahead of Norris, who was fastest in both sessions on Friday, and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz.

Series leader and three-time world champion Max Verstappen was fifth for Red Bull ahead of Charles Leclerc of Ferrari.

Russell, winner in Austria last weekend, clocked a best time in one minute and 37.529 seconds.

That was good enough to outpace seven-time champion Hamilton, who has won a record eight times in his home race, by 0.035 seconds with Norris adrift by 0.185. Sainz was six-tenths further back.

Oscar Piastri was seventh in the second McLaren ahead of two-time champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin, Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull and Haas’s Nico Hulkenberg.

The dismal conditions provided few clues to the outcome of Sunday’s race but suggested that Mercedes are in good shape for qualifying due later on Saturday, in continuing similar wet weather.

The session began in cold, blustery and wet conditions in central England where the air temperature was only 10.6 degrees and the track 16.

A brisk wind made it a day for anoraks and hoods for the fans as the Haas drivers were first out to test the track, a series of twitchy moves and the sight of Pierre Gasly stranded in the gravel at Vale – triggering a six-minute red flag stoppage.

Verstappen had shown the lack of grip when he spun at Brooklands before Leclerc ran wide at Copse, but for Gasly, due to start the race from the back of the grid in his Alpine after taking a new power unit, this was a nightmare.

All were on intermediates and hoping the conditions would improve as both the low temperatures and the rain made life difficult.

“The track is definitely drying a bit now,” reported Russell after 18 minutes.

Valtteri Bottas, of Sauber, then spun at the Loop, complaining that he had “no grip at all”, while Leclerc went top of the times ahead of Russell and Piastri before Verstappen found his groove and took over.

Hamilton then delivered a lap in 1:39.546 to set a new best mark, soon followed by Russell, Mercedes’ two Britons demonstrating their ease in familiar conditions.

As the rain eased, times tumbled. Leclerc, Verstappen and Hamilton, again, reduced theirs in sequence, the trio showing virtuoso car control, soon joined by Russell and Norris. After a brief excursion off track at Abbey and Farm, Norris was up to third behind the two ‘silver arrows’ led by Russell.

The conditions are forecast to remain which is likely to have an impact on qualifying which begins at 14:00 GMT.

