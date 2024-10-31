Hamilton believes Norris can beat defending champion Verstappen to F1 title

Lewis Hamilton took part in a press conference on Thursday, ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton (39) believes Lando Norris (24) can still catch and beat defending three-time world champion Max Verstappen (27) to the title this year thanks to the performance of his McLaren car and team.

Talking to reporters ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the seven-time champion also welcomed the excitement their duel has brought to this year's run-in.

He also suggested a return to gravel traps instead of forgiving run-off areas was the only way to curtail Verstappen's aggressive style that saw him twice penalised 10 seconds in Mexico last Sunday.

"It's really exciting for the sport," said Hamilton, who was the victim of similar tactics by the Dutchman at the 2021 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"The last couple of years have not necessarily been so exciting, with Max just leading the way and that sometimes happens.

"But I think it's been exciting for the fans to see that it can go down to the wire this year. There's still a possibility of Lando catching up.

"I think he needs 11 points more, or something, in each of these next races, which is definitely possible with the performance they have."

Verstappen leads Norris by 47 points with four race weekends left in the championship.

Hamilton avoided adding to the controversy surrounding Verstappen's style, but said: "Everyone knows what happened in the last two races. Everyone will have their opinion on it, but at the end of the day those two know what they're doing.

"I'm just hoping I can have a good seat view to watch it all, as they'll be ahead."

Asked to consider 2021, he was reluctant, but measured.

Hamilton said: "The rules are still the same as they were back in 2021. So, what we saw in 2021, with myself and Max, is still happening today and will continue until they make a change.

"All you have to do is go and listen to some of my radio comments back in the day. It's not something I want to tap into. It's nothing to do with me at the moment.

"If I was in the battle, I could lean in more, but you'd have to ask those two because it's affecting them. I don't think you have seen much difference from 2021, it's all pretty much the same."

When asked about possible changes to the sport to stop drivers being forced off during overtaking battles, the Mercedes star said: "All the runoff areas don't help. If it was gravel or grass, they wouldn't be doing that all the way out there.

"Maybe around Max's time, or just before, they started having these run-off areas. The younger drivers were able to come in and abuse them by not putting the car on grass."

Hamilton confirmed also that he was relishing the "emotional experience" of driving Ayrton Senna's 1990 world championship-winning McLaren MP4/5 on Saturday.

He said the demonstration laps, to mark the 30th anniversary of Senna's death at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix, were intended to be a secret, "but, somehow, it got out there - it's impossible to keep things quiet."

"I love coming here," added Hamilton, made an honorary Brazilian in 2022.

"Every opportunity I get to spend time here… you learn more about the culture. It's the colours. It's Ayrton, the culture of the people. You just vibe off that for the whole weekend."