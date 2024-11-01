Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. 'I'm not here to make friends,' says Lawson after fall-out with Perez at Mexican GP

'I'm not here to make friends,' says Lawson after fall-out with Perez at Mexican GP

Reuters
Perez and Lawson had a fiery battle in Mexico
Perez and Lawson had a fiery battle in MexicoHenry Romero / Reuters
RB driver Liam Lawson (22) apologised to Sergio Perez (34) after the pair clashed at the Mexican Grand Prix but the New Zealand rookie said he would not change his aggressive approach to Formula 1 racing.

Lawson, widely seen as a potential rival for Perez's Red Bull seat, collided with the Mexican during Sunday's race and later raised his middle finger when passing him.

Though neither driver was penalised for the collision, 22-year-old Lawson conceded he could have avoided it and had apologised to Perez for his hand gesture.

"Briefly we spoke after the race but at the same time we left the track very early immediately afterwards anyway," he told reporters ahead of the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

"So I think it was an on-track fight and I apologised for what I did after the incident.

"But in terms of the fight we had on track, it was deemed as a racing incident and something that was an in-the-moment battle."

Lawson, who replaced dropped Australian Daniel Ricciardo at RB after the Singapore Grand Prix, finished 16th on Sunday, one place ahead of Perez.

The New Zealander also made contact with Williams driver Franco Colapinto when racing at Mexico City and with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso at the US Grand Prix.

Lawson said he would learn from mistakes but would not dial down the aggression on track.

"Maybe I’m aggressive, but I’m here for one reason," he said.

"Obviously my goal is not to go out and make enemies of anybody. I’m not trying to cause any issues or anything like that.

"At the same time, I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to win – that’s what I’m focused on doing."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Mexican Grand Prix Formula 1Liam LawsonSergio Perez
Related Articles
Red Bull's Verstappen hits back at critics ahead of Brazilian Grand Prix
Formula 1 Focus: Sublime Sainz puts Ferrari in title contention, Verstappen goes too far
Sergio Perez will race in Brazil but beyond that looks uncertain
Show more
Motorsport
Bagnaia fastest in practice in Malaysia ahead of title rival Martin
Updated
Title contender Norris expecting cleaner battle in Brazil as F1 season heats up
Hamilton believes Norris can beat defending champion Verstappen to F1 title
Lando Norris in need of a big points-swing in Brazil as Ferrari set sights on title
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Max Verstappen heading to Brazil needing to defend his title and his reputation
Fernando Alonso delays arrival in Brazil after undergoing treatment for infection
Former Ferrari strategy head Inaki Rueda to be Audi's sporting director
Most Read
MotoGP riders call for season finale in Valencia to be postponed due to deadly floods
Nottingham Forest owner Marinakis accused of match-fixing during libel lawsuit
Manchester United set to announce Amorim as new manager after deal agreed
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings