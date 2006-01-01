Lando Norris blames himself for wrong decisions despite podium finish at Silverstone

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lando Norris blames himself for wrong decisions despite podium finish at Silverstone

Lando Norris blames himself for wrong decisions despite podium finish at Silverstone

Lando Norris on the podium alongside Max Verstappen, left, and Lewis Hamilton, centre
Lando Norris on the podium alongside Max Verstappen, left, and Lewis Hamilton, centreReuters
McLaren's Lando Norris (24) blamed himself after finishing third in a home British Grand Prix that he led and could have won on Sunday.

With Red Bull's Max Verstappen taking second place to Mercedes's race winner Lewis Hamilton, Norris fell further behind his Dutch rival in the Formula One standings at the season's midpoint.

The Briton stayed second overall after his seventh podium in 12 races, including a career first win in Miami, but now 84 points adrift.

"I'm not making the right decisions, you know," he told 2009 champion Jenson Button in a pre-podium interview.

"I blame myself today for not making some of the right decisions. I hate it. I hate ending in this position and forever having excuses for not doing a good enough job.

"But I'm so happy. I'm still going to enjoy it. I think we still did so many things right. So many positives. But especially here in Silverstone, the one place I would love everything to go perfectly, it didn't today."

Norris lost third place at the start to Verstappen, taking it back 15 laps later and then passing Mercedes' pole sitter George Russell, who retired later, and Hamilton to lead the race before the rain came.

When to pit proved crucial, with Norris coming in a lap later than Verstappen initially and then staying out longer than his rivals when the time came to switch back to slicks.

A slow 4.5 seconds pitstop on lap 39 brought him out behind Hamilton and Verstappen, on the hard tyre, overtook Norris four laps from the end.

"We threw it away in the final stop," said Norris, who added the decision to go to softs was the wrong one although he also felt Hamilton would have won ultimately.

"Two calls from our side cost us everything today. So, especially here, pretty disappointing."

Team boss Andrea Stella said McLaren had looked very strong when the rain started, with Norris and Oscar Piastri briefly running first and second.

"We then didn't capitalise on that, and it looks like a missed opportunity," said the Italian. "We'll review the calls we made. Some were good, others could have been better."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingNorris LandoVerstappen MaxHamilton LewisRussell GeorgePiastri OscarFormula 1
Related Articles
Verstappen hoping to avoid repeat of 2021 nightmare in duel with Norris
George Russell wins Austrian Grand Prix after Verstappen and Norris collide
Max Verstappen beats the McLarens to take thrilling Austrian sprint win
Show more
Motorsport
Emotional Lewis Hamilton ends win drought with record ninth British victory
Updated
Bagnaia wins German GP after Martin crash as Marquez brothers on podium
Russell takes pole as Mercedes shut out front row in British Grand Prix
Red Bull's renowned designer Newey delays decision over future amid Aston Martin links
George Russell tops final practice session at blustery Silverstone
Sergio Perez's poor form can help McLaren's title push, says CEO Zak Brown
Jorge Martin smashes lap record to take pole at German Grand Prix
Marquez injured in crash during German GP practice but fit to race
McLaren boss Brown turns fire on Horner after Norris U-turn
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Van de Beek heading to Girona, Olise having Bayern medical
Alcaraz faces piano man at Wimbledon as Raducanu carries home hopes
Paolini reaches Wimbledon quarters after tearful Keys retires injured
EURO 2024 Tracker: Dutch into semi-finals after second-half turnaround against Turkey

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings