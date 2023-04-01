Lewis Hamilton sees Spanish Grand Prix as a perfect test for Mercedes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Lewis Hamilton sees Spanish Grand Prix as a perfect test for Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton sees Spanish Grand Prix as a perfect test for Mercedes
Hamilton is looking forward to the next race
Hamilton is looking forward to the next race
Reuters
Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix should give Mercedes a better picture of the true potential of its upgraded car, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton said on Thursday.

Mercedes introduced the upgraded car for last weekend's race in Monaco, with changes to the sidepod and suspension, but the nature of the slow and twisty street circuit made it hard to draw any conclusions.

"You can't really tell a lot from Monaco, you would never choose to test an upgrade at Monaco," Hamilton told reporters at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday.

"This is a perfect test track, a lot of medium and high-speed corners, so we should get a real good understanding of where we stand compared to the others.

"From what I felt at the last race I'm really intrigued to see what it feels like here, because I think our race was pretty decent last year here, even though we had the puncture at the start."

George Russell was third for Mercedes and Hamilton fifth in Spain last year.

Mercedes have been playing catch-up since the start of the season, with champions Red Bull way ahead of the rest and winners of all six rounds so far. Aston Martin, who use Mercedes engines, are still ahead of the works team in the constructors' standings.

Mercedes are not the only ones to have upgrades, with Ferrari also hoping to pick up some pace with their latest package and Aston Martin and Alpine bringing developments.

Red Bull consultant Helmut Marko told Austrian media that his team would also be trying something new in Barcelona but championship leader Max Verstappen played that down.

"I think Helmut got a bit excited as well, so I don’t know," he told reporters. "We just do our normal program and nothing crazy."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Hamilton LewisSpanish Grand Prix Formula 1
Related Articles
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso back at the scene where they first and last won
Monaco gave Mercedes insight into Red Bull's car, says technical director Allison
Fernando Alonso eyes first win in a decade at blockbuster Spanish Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
Haas boss Steiner says Hulkenberg penalty shows Formula One needs pro stewards
Lance Stroll has just been unlucky, says Aston Martin teammate Fernando Alonso
Max Verstappen feels Red Bull winning every race of the season is possible but unlikely
Mick Schumacher to return to Formula 1 track to test for Mercedes in Spain
Fred Vasseur rejects 'harsh' criticism of Ferrari's Monaco pace
McLaren recruit Red Bull's engineering head Rob Marshall
Laurent Rossi proud to see Alpine back on the podium
Monaco Grand Prix glitz has stood test of time, but track has not
Josef Newgarden edges out Marcus Ericsson to win his first Indy 500
Verstappen passes Vettel with most wins for Red Bull, Perez knows he must improve
Most Read
Sevilla's Europa League love affair could give them edge over Roma
PSG say Saturday's game against Clermont to be last for Messi 'this season'
Nikola Jokic is one in a million and he now stands on the brink of NBA greatness
Transfer News LIVE: Mount reportedly close to United switch, City courting Kovacic