Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. London's O2 Arena set to hold unprecedented F1 season launch in 2025

London's O2 Arena set to hold unprecedented F1 season launch in 2025

Reuters
The F1 grid for the Brazilian Sprint race
The F1 grid for the Brazilian Sprint raceReuters / Sebastiao Moreira
Formula One will sell tickets to an unprecedented 2025 season launch event featuring all the teams and drivers at London's O2 Arena on February 18th as the world championship celebrates its 75th anniversary year.

Formula One said in a statement on Tuesday that tickets would go on sale on November 15th priced between 58 to 113 pounds ($74 to $144).

The two-hour extravaganza, with additional entertainment, will also be broadcast live.

"For the first time we will bring together our fans, all 20 superstars of our sport and some very special guests to officially kick off our new season and mark our 75th year of racing," said F1 chief executive Stefano Domenicali.

The 10 teams usually hold individual launches - some virtual - for their new car liveries, with sponsors and media invited to their factories or other venues as well as increasingly some fans.

Ferrari, the only team to have been in the championship since the beginning, typically reveal their new car in Italy but 2025 will be their first season with Britain's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

The season is also the last under the current engine rules, with driver moves the major changes - including Hamilton's from Mercedes.

There will also be at least four young rookies on the grid - Britain's Oliver Bearman at Haas, Italian Kimi Antonelli at Mercedes, Australian Jack Doohan at Alpine and Brazilian Gabriel Bortoleto at Sauber.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingLewis HamiltonKimi AntonelliOliver BearmanGabriel BortoletoJack DoohanFormula 1
Related Articles
Renault's Alpine F1 team to change to Mercedes engines from 2026
F1 drivers continue to protest against FIA boss over swearing row
Mercedes reportedly confirm Lewis Hamilton to race final three events
Show more
Motorsport
Niels Wittich leaves F1 race director role with immediate effect
Fallows to depart Aston Martin technical role ahead of Newey arrival
Max Verstappen's title bid aided by Red Bull's eight billion laps of Las Vegas
Red Bull our reference point, says Alpine boss Oakes after double podium
Sauber rookie Bortoleto looks forward to racing his manager Alonso in 2025
Sauber confirm Bortoleto to race next year in Formula 1 as Bottas and Zhou depart
Most Read
Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Manchester United as Ruben Amorim takes charge
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Casper Ruud dismantles error-strewn Carlos Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Man Utd chasing Quenda as Liverpool look for Van Dijk replacement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings