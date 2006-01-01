Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. McLaren to give Lando Norris priority in Formula 1 title battle

McLaren to give Lando Norris priority in Formula 1 title battle

Norris is 62 points behind Verstappen
Norris is 62 points behind Verstappen REUTERS / Claudia Greco
McLaren will give Lando Norris (24) priority over teammate Oscar Piastri (23) in the Formula 1 championship battle with Red Bull's Max Verstappen (26), team principal Andrea Stella told the BBC on Thursday.

Britain's Norris is second overall and 62 points behind triple world champion Verstappen with eight rounds remaining, plus three sprint races, while Australian Piastri is fourth and 106 off the lead.

There are a maximum 232 points still to be won in the drivers' championship.

McLaren are chasing both titles and could go top in the constructors' standings at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, with the team only eight points behind once-dominant Red Bull.

"The overall concept is we are incredibly determined to win, but we want to win in the right way," Stella told the broadcaster.

"We (will) bias our support to Lando but we want to do it without too much compromise on our principles."

"Our principles are that the team interest always comes first. Sportsmanship for us is important in the overall way we go racing. And then we want to be fair to both drivers."

Stella said McLaren wanted to avoid a repeat of the situation in Monza where Norris lined up on pole position with Piastri second but ultimately lost out to Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

In that race, Piastri overtook Norris at the second chicane with Leclerc seizing second place from the Briton, who had to slow, before winning on strategy. Verstappen finished only sixth.

"The team interests comes first and these are the situations that above all we need to fix because eventually, as a matter of fact, the way we entered the race in Monza left the door open (to) this situation," said Stella.

The former Ferrari engineer said both his drivers had accepted the situation.

"The conversations have been very collaborative," he added. "Even when I said to Oscar: 'Would you be available to give up a victory?' He said: 'It's painful, but if it's the right thing to do now, I will do it'."

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Lando NorrisOscar PiastriMax Verstappen
Related Articles
McLaren getting prepared to overtake Red Bull in Azerbaijan
F1 Talking Points: Three things we learned from the Italian Grand Prix
Leclerc sends Ferrari fans wild with Monza win as Verstappen falters again
Show more
Motorsport
Max Verstappen fastest in Baku during first practice as Charles Leclerc crashes
Sergio Perez says different driving styles masked Red Bull struggles
Lewis Hamilton says his focus on Ferrari unchanged by Adrian Newey decision
Lando Norris says he does not expect Oscar Piastri to gift him race wins
Fernando Alonso believes Aston Martin are the 'team of the future'
Alpine and Honda in procedural breach of Formula 1 cost cap
Aston Martin recruit Newey excited to work with Alonso, regrets Hamilton miss
Formula 1 design guru Adrian Newey to join Aston Martin from Red Bull
Most Read
PSG refuse league order to pay Kylian Mbappe disputed £46 million
Transition period at Manchester United not an excuse, says Erik ten Hag
EXCLUSIVE: Filip Jorgensen confident of breaking into packed Chelsea squad
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Laver Cup as he continues battle for fitness

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings