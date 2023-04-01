Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez to find his form to secure second place in Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez to find his form to secure second place in Championship
Red Bull 'desperately' need Perez to find his form to secure second place in Championship
Perez has been in poor form of late
Perez has been in poor form of late
Reuters
Red Bull will do all they can to help Sergio Perez (33) rebuild his confidence and secure second place in the Formula One championship, team boss Christian Horner has said.

The next three races are in Texas, Mexico and Brazil where Perez can count on strong support as the only Latin American driver.

Dominant Red Bull and now-triple world champion Max Verstappen have already won both titles this season but have never ended a campaign with their drivers one-two in the standings.

Perez is second, 30 points clear of Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton, but his form has slumped with only five points in the last three races including a sprint in Qatar last weekend.

"I think we really need to sit down with Checo (Perez)because we know what he’s capable of and he’s not hitting that form at the moment," Horner told reporters.

"We desperately need him to find that form to keep this second place in the championship. It’s frustrating that he’s only come out of the weekend with one point... even starting from the back of the grid there was an opportunity to score heavily or decently."

Perez's main problem has been beating the supremely confident man on the other side of the garage.

Verstappen has won 14 of 17 races so far and scored nearly twice as many points as the Mexican, who crashed out of Saturday's sprint and was 10th in Sunday's race after starting from the pit lane.

The Dutch driver has made clear he intends to try and win all the remaining races.

Horner suggested Perez had got into "a bit of a spiral" mentally.

"Sport at the highest echelon is a mental game as much as a physical game and I think Checo’s mentioned he’s working with a coach in that area, I think that’s what we need to unlock with him to give him his confidence," he said.

Horner compared Red Bull's situation to rivals who had two closely-matched drivers.

Perez and Verstappen were level 2-2 on wins until Miami when Verstappen started a run of 10 wins in a row.

"The most important thing for us is winning both the championships. We’ve done that and the next best thing after that would be to have both your drivers first and second," said Horner.

"You can see Mercedes have a pair, McLaren have a pair, Ferrari have a pair that are quite tight between the respective drivers. We had that at the early point of the year but as the season’s gone on it’s become more varied."

"We can’t afford to have a big split because if the grid continues to concentrate next year, we need both drivers delivering at the top of their game."

Perez has a contract for 2024 but Red Bull also have experienced Australian Daniel Ricciardo, who previously raced for them, making a comeback with sister team AlphaTauri and looking to move back up.

Mentions
MotorsportFormula 1Verstappen MaxPerez SergioHamilton Lewis
Related Articles
Magic Max Verstappen joins Formula One's triple champions, with more to come
Red Bull's Verstappen seals third Formula One title in Qatar after Perez crashes out
Red Bull's Max Verstappen on course for third title as Qatar sprint looms
Show more
Motorsport
Lance Stroll under FIA scrutiny for Qatar Grand Prix incidents
FIA to take action after drivers fall ill due to 'extreme weather' at Qatar GP
McLaren set their sights on Ferrari, Verstappen says they have the best lineup on the grid
Three things learned from Max Verstappen's championship-winning Qatar GP
FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem wants more F1 teams and fewer races
Lewis Hamilton takes blame for Qatar GP crash with teammate George Russell
Max Verstappen dominates in Qatar to add 14th win to his title weekend
Lewis Hamilton out as Mercedes team mates collide in Qatar Grand Prix
Fuel system problem rules Ferrari's Carlos Sainz out of Qatar Grand Prix
Most Read
AC Milan to sell Giroud goalkeeper shirts after his stint between the sticks
Weekend highlights: Record-breaking Yamal and Giroud the goalkeeper
The Regista - Arsenal vs Man City tactical review: A game of central battles & long balls
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev knocked out of Shanghai Masters by Sebastian Korda

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings