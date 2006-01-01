Red Bull opt against replacing Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo to remain at RB

Red Bull won't make any driver changes during the Formula 1 summer break, according to multiple reports. Daniel Ricciardo (35) will remain behind the wheel with sister team Visa Cash App RB through the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez (34) will stay on at Red Bull.

The team's top staff, including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmet Marko, reportedly met on Monday at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to discuss the future of both F1 drivers.

Ricciardo ranks 13th in the F1 driver's standings after 14 races while Perez ranks seventh. There was speculation that the two would swap teams in the summer break with the Australian getting a promotion given how much Perez has struggled to keep pace with teammate Verstappen.

There had also been talk that Red Bull were keen to get young driver Liam Lawson onto the grid with one of their two teams, which would have most likely resulted in one of Perez and Ricciardo making way.

However, it is now being widely reported that Horner and Marko have opted against making any changes for the time being, despite the fact that Perez's struggles are allowing rivals McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari to close the gap at the top of the Constructors' Championship.