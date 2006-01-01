Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Red Bull opt against replacing Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo to remain at RB

Red Bull opt against replacing Sergio Perez, Daniel Ricciardo to remain at RB

Perez has had a poor season
Perez has had a poor seasonReuters
Red Bull won't make any driver changes during the Formula 1 summer break, according to multiple reports. Daniel Ricciardo (35) will remain behind the wheel with sister team Visa Cash App RB through the remainder of the 2024 season, while Sergio Perez (34) will stay on at Red Bull.

The team's top staff, including team principal Christian Horner and motorsport advisor Helmet Marko, reportedly met on Monday at the factory in Milton Keynes, England, to discuss the future of both F1 drivers.

Ricciardo ranks 13th in the F1 driver's standings after 14 races while Perez ranks seventh. There was speculation that the two would swap teams in the summer break with the Australian getting a promotion given how much Perez has struggled to keep pace with teammate Verstappen

There had also been talk that Red Bull were keen to get young driver Liam Lawson onto the grid with one of their two teams, which would have most likely resulted in one of Perez and Ricciardo making way. 

However, it is now being widely reported that Horner and Marko have opted against making any changes for the time being, despite the fact that Perez's struggles are allowing rivals McLaren, Mercedes and Ferrari to close the gap at the top of the Constructors' Championship. 

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingPerez SergioRicciardo DanielLawson LiamFormula 1
Related Articles
Formula 1 Focus: Russell robbed of win but ready to lead, Perez fails to save his seat
Norris on pole as McLaren lock out Hungarian Grand Prix front row
Lando Norris leads Max Verstappen in Hungary practice as Charles Leclerc crashes
Show more
Motorsport
Williams announce signing of Ferrari's Carlos Sainz on a multi-year deal
Russell disqualified from Belgian GP win handing victory to teammate Hamilton
George Russell wins Belgian GP in Mercedes one-two over Hamilton
Max Verstappen aims to end winless streak from 11th on grid in Belgium
Charles Leclerc takes Belgian pole as Max Verstappen posts fastest time
Stroll crashes as Verstappen fastest in rain-hit final practice for Belgian Grand Prix
Norris leads McLaren one-two in Belgium practice, Verstappen to suffer engine penalty
Alpine F1 boss Bruno Famin to leave in August after tricky season
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Alcaraz progress, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea in talks for Osimhen
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings