Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Red Bull strategy chief Will Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director

Red Bull strategy chief Will Courtenay to join McLaren as sporting director

The McLaren logo
The McLaren logoČTK / DPA / HOCH ZWEI
Red Bull's Head of Race Strategy Will Courtenay will leave his role to join Formula 1 world championship rivals McLaren as their Sporting Director, the Woking-based team said on Tuesday.

Red Bull have lost a number of senior employees, including star designer and former chief technical officer Adrian Newey, who left the Milton Keynes-based outfit to join Aston Martin as their Managing Technical Partner earlier in September.

Courtenay will move to McLaren after 20 years at Red Bull and report to Racing Director Randeep Singh. However, it is not known when Courtenay will make the switch to McLaren, with media reports saying his Red Bull contract runs until mid-2026.

"We are delighted to welcome Will to McLaren. His experience, professionalism and passion for motorsport make him the ideal candidate to lead our F1 sporting function," McLaren Team Principal Andrea Stella said in a statement.

"We are now entering a key phase in our journey as a team, and we are confident that he will be a great addition to our strong leadership team as we strive to continue challenging for wins and championships."

The champions are 41 points behind McLaren in the constructors' standings with six rounds remaining, including next month's United States Grand Prix.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingMcLarenRed BullFormula 1
Related Articles
Red Bull on way back from Monza low point, says Christian Horner
Norris on pole in Singapore with championship leader Verstappen alongside
Norris puts McLaren on top in Singapore practice as Russell crashes
Show more
Motorsport
RB boss fuels Ricciardo exit talk with fastest lap comment
Formula 1 Focus: Norris & Verstappen deliver in Singapore, Red Bull ruthless with Ricciardo
Team boss Stella says rear wing 'red herring' was good for McLaren
Max Verstappen says swearing penalty could hasten his Formula 1 exit
Daniel Ricciardo admits 13-year F1 career could be over after Singapore GP
Lando Norris claims dominant win at Singapore Grand Prix, Max Verstappen takes second
Bastianini wins in Emilia-Romagna after final lap showdown with Martin
Terse Max Verstappen snubs FIA after swearing penalty
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Slavia star Zafeiris on opting to play for Greece and turning down Barcelona
Teenager Shang becomes second Chinese player to win ATP title, Cilic makes history
EFL Cup roundup: Chelsea destroy Barrow, Manchester City beat Watford
Guardiola confident Manchester City will still 'have a good season' without Rodri

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings