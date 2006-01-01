Advertisement
Sauber still mulling options for last remaining F1 seat ahead of 2025 season

Sauber's Valtteri Bottas during practice
Sauber's Valtteri Bottas during practiceReuters / Maxim Shemetov
Sauber are still evaluating their options for the last seat available on next year's Formula One grid, representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi (49) said as they prepare to become the Audi factory team from 2026.

The signing of German driver Nico Hulkenberg from Haas has already been announced before Audi appointed Ferrari's former principal Mattia Binotto in July to lead its Formula One project.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Bravi said Binotto was assessing drivers but there was no rush to announce a decision and a move may come in weeks.

"We are evaluating all of the options to see which is the best balance between a short-term experience and medium to long-term maybe young talent. There are potential candidates on both sides," Bravi said.

He added that Finn Valtteri Bottas, in his third season with the team after stints at Williams and Mercedes, was "on top of our list", but there were "other opportunities."

"We are just looking at all the pros and cons and Mattia will take the decision based not only on 2025 but also in the medium to long-term strategy for the Audi F1 project," he added.

Bravi's comments come a day after Bottas said talks were progressing and he was set on remaining in Formula One.

"I think for me it's very clear where I want to be and where I most likely will be, which is in Formula One," he said, adding it was now a "waiting game" but he was "less stressed".

"We have a good relationship with Mattia and we have very open talks all the time, so things will eventually be set one way or the other."

Other drivers in the frame include Brazilian Formula Two prospect Gabriel Bortoleto, a protege of Aston Martin's double world champion Fernando Alonso and a member of McLaren's driver development programme.

On Thursday, Spaniard Alonso praised the 19-year-old and said it was only a matter of time before Bortoleto made it to Formula One.

