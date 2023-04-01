Sergio Perez 'not worried' about Red Bull future after his struggles continue

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Sergio Perez 'not worried' about Red Bull future after his struggles continue
Sergio Perez 'not worried' about Red Bull future after his struggles continue
Perez remains second in this year's title race – but trailing by a distant 99 points
Perez remains second in this year's title race – but trailing by a distant 99 points
AFP
Sergio Perez (33) shrugged off mounting speculation about his future with Red Bull on Sunday after finishing a battling sixth at the British Grand Prix.

After starting 15th on the grid following another qualifying flop –- it was the fifth consecutive event at which he failed to progress to the top-10 shootout -– he experienced a scrappy race.

But he remained feisty and confident about his future despite reports that Red Bull are preparing to replace him.

"In F1 in 13 years, I've seen it all," he said. "So, I am not worried about any of that. I'm mainly focused about getting my season back on track and making sure I keep enjoying this.

"I have full support from Helmut (Marko) and Christian (Horner). The whole team is fully supporting me, they know what I can do, they know my potential, and they are fully behind me."

Following Sunday's race, won by his team-mate and defending double world champion Max Verstappen, Perez remains second behind him in this year's title race – but trailing by a distant 99 points.

"Nothing worked today," he explained. "I had a great launch, but then I got hit by (Esteban) Ocon on lap one and I lost position, instead of gaining, so it made it harder the recovery.

"I used too much my tyres in that first stint. We boxed... I think three laps before the safety car -- so it wasn't meant to be, but in the end we gave it all and did what we possibly could."

He attacked George Russell of Mercedes in a battle for fifth but was unable to pass him before the chequered flag.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1British Grand Prix Formula 1Perez SergioVerstappen Max
Related Articles
Verstappen takes Red Bull's 11th win in a row as home hero Norris takes brilliant podium
Updated
Verstappen relieved to nudge out Norris in 'crazy' British Grand Prix qualifying
Verstappen on pole in Britain for fifth race in a row as impressive Norris takes second
Show more
Motorsport
Mercedes drivers impressed by McLaren's turn of speed after superb display
Oscar Piastri describes Silverstone fourth-place finish as 'bittersweet'
Oscar Piastri deserved to be on the podium, says teammate Lando Norris
Brad Pitt full of praise for Formula 1 and thrills drivers at Silverstone
Just Stop Oil tell Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to drop fuel sponsor Petronas
Oscar Piastri proves his potential with McLaren 'rocket ship' in British qualifying
Mercedes play down Red Bull's recruiting of F1 engine staff after performance drop
Leclerc fastest ahead of impressive Albon in wet final British GP practice
'Sign the baby': Norris used to bizarre requests at home Silverstone Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton stays upbeat despite poor Mercedes form during British GP practice
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG announce signing of Hernandez, Bayern make second Kane bid
Tennis Tracker: Swiatek survives major Bencic test, Svitolina downs Azarenka in slugfest
Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has no regrets over failed underarm serve at Wimbledon
Jones and Trafford lead England to Euro U21 glory as Spain miss last-gasp penalty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |