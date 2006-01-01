Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with Haas

Toyota returns to Formula 1 in technical partnership with Haas

Formula 1 team Haas and Toyota have signed a technical partnership deal
Formula 1 team Haas and Toyota have signed a technical partnership dealSatoshi Oga / The Yomiuri Shimbun via AFP
Toyota announced their return to Formula 1 on Friday following a 15-year absence, signing a technical partnership with US team Haas.

The Japanese manufacturers spent eight seasons in Formula 1 before leaving at the end of 2009 with a record of 13 podium finishes and no Grand Prix wins.

Haas, currently seventh in the 10-team constructor standings, said Toyota would provide "design, technical and manufacturing services".

The team said their cars would feature Toyota branding at the United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Toyota chairman Akio Toyoda said that he "had finally gotten back to being an ordinary older guy who loves cars".

"I think that, somewhere deep in his heart, that ordinary older car-loving guy Akio Toyoda had always regretted having blocked - by pulling out of F1 - Japanese youths' path toward driving the world's fastest cars," he said.

Toyoda added that he believed his decision to withdraw from the sport in 2009 "was not wrong".

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said he was "hugely excited" to work with Toyota.

"To have a world leader in the automotive sector support and work alongside our organisation, while seeking to develop and accelerate their own technical and engineering expertise - it's simply a partnership with obvious benefits on both sides," he said.

Haas have signed French driver Esteban Ocon to drive for them next season on a multi-year contract.

Ocon will team up with 19-year-old British driver Oliver Bearman.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1
Related Articles
US Grand Prix ticket sales 'took off' after Verstappen stopped winning
Renault's French F1 employees 'deplore' Alpine engine decision
Red Bull boss confirms Lawson grid penalty for Austin
Show more
Motorsport
Francesco Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP ahead of championship leader Jorge Martin
Bagnaia wins Japan MotoGP sprint race to close gap on leader Martin
Defending champion Bagnaia leads Martin in first Japan MotoGP practice
Marc Marquez says MotoGP title race between Martin and Bagnaia
'Nothing set in stone': Liam Lawson feels pressure to make good on F1 chance
Alpine engine manufacturer Renault to end F1 production from 2026
Most Read
World number two Carlos Alcaraz knocked out of Shanghai Masters in straight sets
Spanish legend Rafael Nadal announces retirement from tennis after stellar career
Prolific Japan set sights on Saudi Arabia as top teams clash in key World Cup qualifiers
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz stunned by Machac in Shanghai after Nadal announces retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings