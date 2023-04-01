Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. Formula 1
  4. Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change
Verstappen set for five place grid penalty in Belgium after Red Bull gearbox change
Verstappen may be running away with the title but how will a grid penalty affect his chances of on Sunday?
Verstappen may be running away with the title but how will a grid penalty affect his chances of on Sunday?
Reuters
Red Bull's dominant Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen (25) will have a five-place grid penalty for Sunday's Belgian Grand Prix after a gearbox change.

The team confirmed ahead of Friday's practice at Spa-Francorchamps that the double world champion would be using his fifth gearbox of the season, one more than the rules allow without penalty.

Verstappen is unlikely to be too concerned, having won at Spa - one of his favourite tracks with plenty of overtaking opportunities - last year after starting from 14th place on the grid due to engine penalties.

He arrives this time with Red Bull set for a record-extending 13th win in a row and 12th of the season, which would make them the first team to achieve such a streak in a single campaign.

Verstappen has won the last seven races and is chasing his 10th out of 12.

He leads Mexican team mate Sergio Perez (33) by 110 points.

"Even if they started last in every race, they’re going to come through, no matter if there's the DRS (drag reduction) or not," McLaren's Lando Norris told reporters on Thursday.

The Belgian Grand Prix is a sprint event this year, with qualifying for Sunday's race later on Friday.

The grid penalty will not apply to Saturday's standalone sprint.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingFormula 1Belgian Grand Prix Formula 1Verstappen MaxPerez Sergio
Related Articles
Spa star Max Verstappen wants eighth win in row before Dutch homecoming
Red Bull aiming to break further records at the Belgian Grand Prix
Red Bull boss Christian Horner hails Sergio Perez for 'don't write me off' drive
Show more
Motorsport
Carlos Sainz fastest in wet Belgian Grand Prix practice ahead of Oscar Piastri
Formula E's Hughes sets indoor world speed record inside London's EXCeL Centre
Lewis Hamilton trusts in FIA over Belgian Grand Prix safety ahead of this weekend
Diego Ioverno replaces departing Laurent Mekies as Ferrari's F1 sporting director
All 10 Formula One teams to nominate female drivers for next year's Academy series
Porsche extend Formula E commitment by two years to 2026
Max Verstappen has Lewis Hamilton's number but probably not for much longer
Red Bull are like an F1 car in an F2 race, says Mercedes' boss Toto Wolff
Verstappen secures Red Bull's record 12th win in a row at Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen's trophy smashed after Red Bull break record for consecutive wins
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea have £80m bid for Caicedo rejected, Al-Ahli sign Mahrez
Unconvincing England hang on against Denmark to stand on verge of knockout stages
Team spirit pays off as Nigeria rise above off-field woes to shock hosts Australia
South Africa ready to claim 'historic' first World Cup win when they face Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |