Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. MotoGP
  4. Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Marquez drops out of German GP after breaking thumb in warm-up
Marc Marquez riding back to the paddock after a crash during the warm-up prior to the German MotoGP
Marc Marquez riding back to the paddock after a crash during the warm-up prior to the German MotoGP
AFP
Marc Marquez (30) withdrew from the MotoGP German Grand Prix on Sunday after breaking a thumb in a crash in the morning warm-up session, his team announced.

"Marc Marquez withdraws from German GP." tweeted the Honda team an hour before the race saying "Marquez has elected to miss the German Grand Prix after suffering a crash at Turn 7 during morning warm up."

The Spaniard, who went over the handlebars of his Honda at full speed shortly before 10am, appeared to be completely stunned. He took several minutes to recover before limping away and heading back to the pits.

Marquez missed three races earlier this season after undergoing hand surgery following a spill in the season-opener in Portugal. It was his fifth operation since crashing in Jerez in 2020.

On Sunday morning, the Spaniard initially said he wanted to race.

The six-time world champion "has a very small fracture in the first finger of his left hand. He has been declared FIT," declared MotoGP on its social networks before Marquez changed his mind.

Marquez had been enduring a nightmare weekend, with no less than five crashes.

He was due to start seventh on the grid for the GP, which gets underway at 2pm.

On Saturday, he finished 11th in the sprint race, the first time he has failed to win in 12 starts at the Sachsenring, explaining that he had "taken a calmer approach" than during qualifying, when he crashed three times.

"The priority was to avoid another crash," he said.

Mentions
MotorsportMoto racingMarquez MarcMotoGPSachsenring MotoGP
Related Articles
Marc Marquez falls from top ten after crash in second German MotoGP practice
Francesco Bagnaia pips Marquez brothers to pole at home Italian Grand Prix
Jorge Martin claims second sprint win at German Grand Prix
Show more
Motorsport
Jorge Martin piles pressure on Francesco Bagnaia with German Grand Prix win
Charles Leclerc believes Ferrari are making their lives way too difficult
Verstappen on pole for Canadian Grand Prix after wet qualifying with Alonso on front row
Chris Horner tells Sergio Perez to stop thinking about the title and focus on driving
Francesco Bagnaia takes pole at German Grand Prix qualifying as Marquez crashes three times
Buzz and smiles growing after Mercedes tops Canada practice
Alpine reviewed procedures with Pierre Gasly after double penalty blow
Canadian Grand Prix practice lasts just five minutes due to technical issues
Paddy Lowe goes from F1 to '600 million years in three minutes'
Lewis Hamilton expects wins mark to fall to Max Verstappen ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Enrique in talks to become PSG manager, Al-Hilal close in on Neves
Tennis Tracker: Tiafoe seals first grass court title, Alexandrova wins in Hertogenbosch
Egypt qualify for Africa Cup of Nations finals, Gambia and Guinea Bissau on the brink
Croatia's experience might provide edge in Nations League final, says Perisic