Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Charles Leclerc

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Motorsport
  3. United States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1
  4. Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Charles Leclerc
Max Verstappen fastest in Miami practice but trouble for Charles Leclerc
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen gets ready ahead of the practice session
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen gets ready ahead of the practice session AFP
World champion Max Verstappen (26) of Red Bull posted the fastest time in practice at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday while Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (26) managed just three laps.

Verstappen, who has won four of the five Formula 1 races this season, posted a best lap time of 1:28.595 despite having some handling issues earlier in the season.

The Dutchman, who has won both the previous Miami races, finished with a time 0.105 quicker than McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri.

Ferrari's Carlos Sainz was third fastest followed by George Russell of Mercedes.

Leclerc over-steered at turn 16 and spun out, with his stranded vehicle blocking the track and bringing an early red flag.

The session was the only practice ahead of Saturday's qualifying. The drivers will return to the track later on Friday for the sprint race qualifying.

The sprint race will be held on Saturday ahead of qualifying for Sunday's race.

Mentions
MotorsportAuto racingUnited States Grand Prix-Miami Formula 1Formula 1Verstappen MaxLeclerc CharlesPiastri OscarRussell GeorgeSainz Carlos Jr.
Related Articles
Max Verstappen wins Chinese Grand Prix with ease to extend championship lead
Max Verstappen takes Red Bull's 100th F1 pole in dominant Chinese GP qualifying
Lance Stroll quickest in Chinese GP practice after small track-side fire
Show more
Motorsport
F1 hopes Miami Grand Prix brings much-needed lift to drab season
Verstappen chases Miami Grand Prix hat-trick as Newey departure makes headlines
David Sanchez joins F1 team Alpine as technical head after leaving McLaren
30 years after his death, the unforgettable Ayrton Senna lives on more than ever
Red Bull mastermind Adrian Newey to leave at the end of the season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff knocks back speculation about Max Verstappen talks
F1 recalls Ayrton Senna with awe and gratitude thirty years after death
Former boss Otmar Szafnauer says Red Bull should stick with Sergio Perez next season
Reigning champion Bagnaia wins thrilling Spanish GP as Martin crashes out
Most Read
O'Sullivan claims some referees have it in for him after Crucible defeat
O'Sullivan casts doubt over UK appearances as he eyes big-money offers
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Carlo Ancelotti - How he overcame Manchester City
Tennis Tracker: Auger-Aliassime to face Rublev in Madrid final after Lehecka retirement

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings