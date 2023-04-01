MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi stars on four wheels at Le Mans

AFP

Retired motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi's (44) switch from two wheels to four moved up a gear on Friday at Le Mans.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion has his heart set on competing in next year's 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GT3 class.

And the Italian got a first-hand look at the iconic Sarthe circuit behind the wheel of a BMW for the WRT team in the 'Road To Le Mans' support race.

Finishing second with his teammate Jerome Policand (58), the duo were declared the winners after the car in front picked up a penalty.

"We had the speed, a good balance - that was fun," declared Rossi, stepping off the podium.

Looking to the future, in particular at this weekend in 2024, Rossi said it was his ambition "to win the big race next year" in the GT3 category.

Rossi may have hung up his motorbike helmet in 2021 but he still has a vested interest in MotoGP via his team VR46 which celebrated its first premier class victory in Argentina in April.