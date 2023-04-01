Neymar fined .5 million for breaking environmental rules during mansion construction

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Neymar fined $3.5 million for breaking environmental rules during mansion construction
Neymar fined $3.5 million for breaking environmental rules during mansion construction
Nemar is building a mansion in his home country
Nemar is building a mansion in his home country
Reuters
Brazilian authorities said on Monday that Neymar (31) was fined 16 million reais ($3.33 million) for breaching environmental rules during the construction of his coastal mansion in south-eastern Brazil.

The luxury project violated rules regarding the use and movement of freshwater sources, rock and sand, local authorities first alleged late last month and confirmed on Monday.

A spokesperson for Neymar declined to comment on the matter.

His residence is located in the town of Mangaratiba on the southern coast of Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state.

Mangaratiba's environmental body said in a statement on Monday that environmental infractions were made "in the construction of an artificial lake at the mansion."

Besides the fine, the case will be probed by the local attorney general's office, the state civil police and the environmental protection office, among other environmental control bodies.

Mentions
FootballNeymar
Related Articles
Messi says he struggled to adapt after PSG move, some fans treated him differently
Neymar faces hefty potential fine over Brazil property work due to environmental infractions
Neymar says Lionel Messi will have massive impact on MLS popularity
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
Updated
Darren Bazeley given New Zealand managerial job through to 2026 World Cup
Brazil's Marta confirms that her sixth Women's World Cup will be her last
Celtic winger Jota follows Benzema and Kante to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad
Borussia Dortmund sign midfielder Felix Nmecha from Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg
Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic moves to Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr
Steven Gerrard appointed manager of Saudi Professional League side Al-Ettifaq
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Updated
All you need to know about the upcoming women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand
Brighton sign goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen from Anderlecht
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern determined to sign Kane, Spurs in talks for Van de Ven
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for the 2023/24 season
Tennis Tracker: Clinical Swiatek and Djokovic cruise through, Gauff dumped out of Wimbledon
Sofia Kenin too canny for Coco Gauff as seventh seed slips out of Wimbledon