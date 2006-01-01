Cindy Ngamba became the first representative of the refugee team to win a medal at the Olympics after making it to the boxing semi-finals of the Paris Games on Sunday, guaranteeing her at least a bronze although she is gunning for more.

Ngamba beat France's Davina Michel by a unanimous decision in front of a crowd who were heavily behind their countrywoman at the North Paris Arena to progress to the last four of the women's middleweight category.

The 25-year-old who was born in Cameroon has lived in England for 15 years but is still awaiting citizenship, and is competing for the refugee Olympic team, which was established at the Rio Games in 2016.

"It means the world to me, to be the first ever refugee to win a medal. I'm just a human, just like any other refugee, athlete and refugee all around the world. But I hope I can change the medal on my next fight," Ngamba said.

"I was fighting a very tough opponent today. A lot of people were not cheering for me. But I listened to my team, I listened to my coaches. And I listened to my own self.

"I stuck to the tactics and I stayed calm and composed. And I'm happy that I got the job done. Hopefully in the next one, I will also get the job done. No, not hopefully. I will get it done."

Ngamba was cheered on loudly during her first fight against Canadian Tammara Thibeault, but up against a local hope, the crowd was unforgiving.

A defiant Ngamba said it was easy to tune out the noise.

"I was getting loads of boos. I think I only listened to those as I was walking to the ring," she added.

"Straight after I got in the ring, I couldn't hear anything. The only people I could hear was my coaches and myself.

"At the end of the day, it's only me and the boxer in the ring. People can boo me and cheer for me as much as they want. I can't hear no one. It's when my hand is raised (as the winner) that I can hear people."

She also thanked the refugee team's athletes who were in attendance to support her, adding: "Some of them took their time to come and watch me.

"I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Sport is very selfish, in general. Even though I don't go and watch some of them sometimes, I'm always rooting for them."

Ngamba next faces Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the semi-finals on Thursday at Roland Garros.