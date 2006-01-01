Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Boxing
  3. Ngamba makes history for refugee team with boxing medal but job not done

Ngamba makes history for refugee team with boxing medal but job not done

Davina Michel of France in action against Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic Team
Davina Michel of France in action against Cindy Winner Djankeu Ngamba of Refugee Olympic TeamReuters
Cindy Ngamba became the first representative of the refugee team to win a medal at the Olympics after making it to the boxing semi-finals of the Paris Games on Sunday, guaranteeing her at least a bronze although she is gunning for more.

Ngamba beat France's Davina Michel by a unanimous decision in front of a crowd who were heavily behind their countrywoman at the North Paris Arena to progress to the last four of the women's middleweight category.

The 25-year-old who was born in Cameroon has lived in England for 15 years but is still awaiting citizenship, and is competing for the refugee Olympic team, which was established at the Rio Games in 2016.

"It means the world to me, to be the first ever refugee to win a medal. I'm just a human, just like any other refugee, athlete and refugee all around the world. But I hope I can change the medal on my next fight," Ngamba said.

"I was fighting a very tough opponent today. A lot of people were not cheering for me. But I listened to my team, I listened to my coaches. And I listened to my own self.

"I stuck to the tactics and I stayed calm and composed. And I'm happy that I got the job done. Hopefully in the next one, I will also get the job done. No, not hopefully. I will get it done."

Ngamba was cheered on loudly during her first fight against Canadian Tammara Thibeault, but up against a local hope, the crowd was unforgiving.

A defiant Ngamba said it was easy to tune out the noise.

"I was getting loads of boos. I think I only listened to those as I was walking to the ring," she added.

"Straight after I got in the ring, I couldn't hear anything. The only people I could hear was my coaches and myself.

"At the end of the day, it's only me and the boxer in the ring. People can boo me and cheer for me as much as they want. I can't hear no one. It's when my hand is raised (as the winner) that I can hear people."

She also thanked the refugee team's athletes who were in attendance to support her, adding: "Some of them took their time to come and watch me.

"I appreciate it from the bottom of my heart. Sport is very selfish, in general. Even though I don't go and watch some of them sometimes, I'm always rooting for them."

Ngamba next faces Atheyna Bylon of Panama in the semi-finals on Thursday at Roland Garros.

Mentions
BoxingOlympic Games
Related Articles
France claim back-to-back boxing wins, China's women continue to shine
Taiwanese boxer Lin wins to guarantee Olympic medal after gender row
Father of Algerian boxer Khelif says he is honoured by his daughter
Show more
Boxing
The gloves are off: Explaining the Olympic boxing gender scandal
Algerian Khelif advances in welterweight division as Italy's Carini abandons fight
Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk promises payout if Ukrainians win medals
Olympic Games roundup: Peaty pipped at the post as Biles dazzles
Nigeria's Ogunsemilore suspended from Olympics after doping test
Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight crowns against Edgar Berlanga
Most Read
China's Zheng finally relaxed after hard-earned Olympic gold at Roland Garros
Paris Olympics LIVE: Ledecky claims another gold and Alfred wins women's 100m
Paris Olympics LIVE: 4x100m finals bring end to the pool, men's 100m final coming up
Transfer News LIVE: Wan-Bissaka in demand, De Bruyne to stay at Manchester City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings